SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police fatally shot an armed man who fired at least two shots with a handgun outside police headquarters. Reno police are leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. No one else was hurt. Police say the man fired a shot outside police headquarters on East Prater Way shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. After several hours of negotiations, they say officers shot the man after he rushed at officers and fired his handgun a second time. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.

SPARKS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO