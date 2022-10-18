ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medora, ND

A Very Merry Badlands Christmas in Medora

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO07G_0ie0DC8H00

MEDORA, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) is excited to bring A Very Merry Badlands Christmas exclusively to the Old Town Hall Theater this December.

According to a news release, A Very Merry Badlands Christmas is celebrating the Christmas season with Medora Musical stars of the past and present, bringing you some of the season’s very best music in the heart of downtown Medora.

Enjoy a wonderful show featuring some of your favorite holiday songs and a dazzling finale that will remind us all of the reason for the season.

“It is truly a joy to get to welcome folks out to the Badlands during one of the most magical times of the year,” said Kinley Slauter, the show’s producer. “This year’s show is a lot of fun and features some of the very best talent Medora has ever offered.”

That cast includes five cast member fresh off the 2022 Medora Musical : Taylor Leet-Vogel of Bismarck and Damo Fichter of Dickinson, as well as Jessica Bradish, Amy LeGrand, and Adam Vogel.

Medora Musical alumni Chad Willow and Kim Willow as well as Jonathan Acorn making his Medora debut to round out the talented cast.

Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.

Show Schedule

  • Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 4 at 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m
  • Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation reminds ticket-buyers that Medora.com is the only official ticketing location for A Very Merry Badlands Christmas .

Purchasing tickets from any ticket seller not linked directly to Medora.com runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

The show will play from December 1 through December 18, at the Old Town Hall Theater , with both matinee and evening times available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Dickinson nurse inducted into ND Nurse Hall of Fame

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been 35 years since a nurse was inducted into the North Dakota Nurse Hall of Fame. Recently, the big honor went to a Dickinson nurse. You can often times find Tessa Johnson here, speaking with residents of Evergreen and Country-House Assisted Living Facilities. “Our...
DICKINSON, ND
kfgo.com

77 year-old Bowman man dies in SW ND crash

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A 77-year-old Bowman man died yesterday when he was thrown from his pick-up after a crash on Highway 85 in Southwest North Dakota. The state patrol identified the man as Dennis Olson. Olson had just passed a semi-truck on the two lane highway and merged...
BOWMAN, ND
KX News

One killed in Bowman County two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: 10/18, 10:58 P.M. — The 77-year-old Bowman male who was killed in the crash has been identified as Dennis Olson. As charges are still under investigation against the driver of the other vehicle, the names of the driver and passenger will not be released by KX until any charges are known. The crash remains […]
BOWMAN COUNTY, ND
KX News

Football: Dickinson Trinity adjusting defensively going into playoffs

The Dickinson Trinity Titans have been rolling through 2022, getting seven straight wins to start the season. That’s something that hasn’t been done since 2009, but it’s their three-point loss to Beulah in the region title game that’s teaching them the most about this team. “I think it might actually better us and prove that […]
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy