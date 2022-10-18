Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo PD discussing starting reserve police force of former officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is proposing starting a reserve police force by creating a pool of former officers. If approved, this will mark the first time the department will have a reserve force. Why is a team of volunteers consisting of former officers needed and...
abc7amarillo.com
Students to celebrate Airport History Day at Rick Husband International Airport
Amarillo has a rich history of aviation, and it all started when the first aircraft landed in the city in 1918. Since then, the city has been home to the Old Municipal Airport, opened in 1929, and English Field, which was damaged by a fire in 1937 and eventually redeveloped into the current Amarillo International Airport that is now known as the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport travelers use today.
abc7amarillo.com
Windy conditions expected this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Elevated fire conditions are looking more likely as we move into Sunday due to strong winds returning to the area. Winds will be sustained around 25-35 MPH Sunday afternoon with gusts as high as 50-55 MPH possible from the southwest. Humidity values also will be below 20% meaning there is concern for wildfire conditions. Make sure to avoid all activities that could start a fire this weekend.
abc7amarillo.com
Hostage released, suspect detained after La Quinta SWAT standoff
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A woman is safe after a man reportedly took her hostage at Amarillo's La Quinta Inn on Thursday afternoon. Police said they were called to the hotel on a report of a man "waving a gun around and yelling." As police got there, they got...
abc7amarillo.com
DPS seizes more than $100k, 4 grams of cocaine during I-40 traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — More than $100,000 and four grams of suspected cocaine were confiscated after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper made a traffic stop in Carson County on Monday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 3:20 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2019...
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office trying to find owners of 2 horses found in north Amarillo
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of two horses found in north Amarillo on Tuesday. The horses were found in the 100 block of W Cottonwood Street, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone who knows who these animals belong to...
abc7amarillo.com
Bomb threat made against Pampa High School, 2 juveniles questioned
PAMPA, Texas (KVII) — Two juveniles are being investigated in connection with a bomb threat against Pampa High School. The call came in around 3:35 p.m., about the same time school was being dismissed. Pampa police searched the high school but did not find any bombs. Campus re-opened just...
abc7amarillo.com
Frost advisories, freeze warnings Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first average freeze is quickly approaching and some got their first freeze right on time this morning. Frost advisories and freeze warnings were in effect until 10 a.m. for the northeastern half of the Panhandles. High temperatures will reach the 60s today before the 70s...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo in Flight: A tribute to the 'Boy from Amarillo'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Within the past 50 years, Amarillo's aviation industry has seen some of its most memorable moments. Enterting the 1970s, the Amarillo Air Terminal, as it was then known, was reaping the benefits of a steady increase in commercial air travel. A new terminal opened in...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo City Councilman played role in putting first man on the moon
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith played a role in putting the first man on the moon. After graduating from Amarillo High School and Baylor University, Smith joined the U.S. Navy, attending Officer Candidate School and U.S. Navy Supply School. “The space program was the new...
abc7amarillo.com
Boo at the Zoo returning to Amarillo Zoo this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend with the return of "Boo at the Zoo." “Boo at the Zoo has become an Amarillo favorite, and the Amarillo Zoo staff and even the animals look forward to this event as much as our visitors,” said Amarillo Zoo Visitor Service Specialist Dylan Long. “We hope everyone will come out and join us. It will be fun for the entire family.”
abc7amarillo.com
Beto O'Rourke returning to Amarillo for Get Out the Vote rally Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will return to Amarillo on Thursday for a Get Out the Vote rally. O’Rourke is running against Governor Greg Abbott in next month's election. The rally will be held at 6 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton...
abc7amarillo.com
Randall County jury acquits woman of husband's 2019 murder after over a year in jail
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Brittney Nichole Carter is a free woman after a Randall County jury found her not guilty of murdering her husband more than three years ago. According to court records, a jury returned a not guilty verdict for Carter on Friday after a weeklong trial stemming from the shooting death of her husband, 25-year-old Aaron Carter, in September of 2019.
