ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases

WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Gives Update on Social Media Investigation

On October 16, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat had been made, via social media, against unidentified person(s) at Western Boone Schools. Since being made aware of this allegation, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon School Corporation Police. Department, and the Lebanon Police...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police search for driver who ran from two-car crash

DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville Police are searching for a driver they said ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. According to police the crash happened at CR 200 West and US Highway 36. They report there were injuries associated with the accident. Following the crash, one of the drivers fled from the scene […]
DANVILLE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Three men in ski masks seen at shooting Tuesday night in Bloomington; Police investigating

Police responded to the 2300 block of South Rockport Road Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. when multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots. More than half a dozen police cars were parked at the corner of West Countryside Lane, and South Rockport Road. Police put cordon tape around the parking lot of an apartment building. Some bystanders stood outside another nearby apartment complex watching the investigation, as a man and woman hugged near the police tape but appeared physically unharmed. Flashing police lights created the couple’s silhouette on a wall of the building where the shootings took place. Other residents could be seen outside the police tape, and at least one person appeared to be taking video with their cell phone.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOWO News

Marion police investigating after man held captive

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department are asking for help from the public after a man says he was held captive. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say they were called to the area of 1st and D Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old Garrett man said that he had been held captive in a basement, before being able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help.
MARION, IN
FOX59

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bartholomew County deputies rescue man from fire

COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy we go in,” said Lt. […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy