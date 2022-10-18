Read full article on original website
WTHR
IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
Video, tips lead police to arrest man for shots fired into Irvington home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has now been arrested in connection with shots fired into an Irvington home on Sunday. Around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received calls about shots fired at a home on North Audubon Road. As FOX59 previously reported, the bullets hit the home of Lance Huffman. He […]
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Police search for driver who fled scene after head-on crash near Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A manhunt is underway near Danville, where police said a driver fled the scene of a head-on crash with injuries just outside the town's limits. The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night at County Road 200 West and U.S. Highway 36 in Hendricks County. Police said it...
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Sheriff’s Office Gives Update on Social Media Investigation
On October 16, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received information that a threat had been made, via social media, against unidentified person(s) at Western Boone Schools. Since being made aware of this allegation, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon School Corporation Police. Department, and the Lebanon Police...
Police search for driver who ran from two-car crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville Police are searching for a driver they said ran from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday. According to police the crash happened at CR 200 West and US Highway 36. They report there were injuries associated with the accident. Following the crash, one of the drivers fled from the scene […]
Indianapolis Police Sergeant On Video Stomping Handcuffed Black Man’s Face Gets Fed Charges
The DOJ announced that Indianapolis police sergeant Eric Huxley has been charged after stomping Jermaine Vaughn in the face. The post Indianapolis Police Sergeant On Video Stomping Handcuffed Black Man’s Face Gets Fed Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
bloomingtonian.com
Three men in ski masks seen at shooting Tuesday night in Bloomington; Police investigating
Police responded to the 2300 block of South Rockport Road Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. when multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots. More than half a dozen police cars were parked at the corner of West Countryside Lane, and South Rockport Road. Police put cordon tape around the parking lot of an apartment building. Some bystanders stood outside another nearby apartment complex watching the investigation, as a man and woman hugged near the police tape but appeared physically unharmed. Flashing police lights created the couple’s silhouette on a wall of the building where the shootings took place. Other residents could be seen outside the police tape, and at least one person appeared to be taking video with their cell phone.
cbs4indy.com
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters...
Arrest made, after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
Federal indictment alleges Indy officer used excessive force during arrest
An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer who was captured on body camera stomping on a handcuffed man's face is now facing a federal charge.
Semi driver struck, killed while walking toward Hancock County Amazon facility
A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Thursday by the Amazon facility near Mt. Comfort in Hancock County, officials say.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Marion police searching for suspect(s) after man held captive in basement
MARION, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Marion Police Department says they are seeking information from the public after a man says he was held captive in the basement of a home in the area. The department says in a release that officers were called to the area of...
Police search for armed suspects who robbed Starbucks on the city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s east side. The suspects were both caught on camera. “They were motivated to get in there and they were determined,” said Daniel Rosenberg, Director Coordinator with Crime Stoppers of central Indiana. The robbery happened Sunday around 5 a.m. […]
WOWO News
Marion police investigating after man held captive
MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – The Marion Police Department are asking for help from the public after a man says he was held captive. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that police say they were called to the area of 1st and D Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old Garrett man said that he had been held captive in a basement, before being able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help.
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
Bartholomew County deputies rescue man from fire
COLUMBUS, Ind.- Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. “We’re not trained firefighters but we’re trained that we know danger. We know someone’s in jeopardy we go in,” said Lt. […]
