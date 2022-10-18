Read full article on original website
Related
Kirkus Reviews
Uzo Aduba To Star in ‘All Her Little Secrets’
Uzo Aduba will star in a limited series based on Wanda M. Morris’ All Her Little Secrets, Deadline reports. Showtime is developing the show, an adaptation of Morris’ 2021 novel about Ellice Littlejohn, a lawyer trying to uncover the truth about the mysterious shooting death of her boss and lover. A critic for Kirkus called the book a “confident debut thriller.”
Kirkus Reviews
Memoir by Lucinda Williams Coming in 2023
Country-rock singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams will tell the story of her childhood and musical career in a new memoir, the Associated Press reports. Crown will publish Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You—titled after a line from her song “Metal Firecracker”—next year. The press describes the book as “raw, intimate, and honest” and “an evocative reflection on an extraordinary woman’s life journey.”
Judi Dench is right about The Crown: the truth counts. But it’s not everything
In a news cycle where the separation of fact and fiction grows increasingly impossible and “you couldn’t make it up” is the standard reaction to every new headline, Dame Judi Dench scored a small victory for truth last week by obliging the streaming giant Netflix to acknowledge that, actually, sometimes you can and do make it up. In a letter to the Times, Dench accused Netflix of misleading viewers of its royal drama The Crown by failing to warn that it’s not “wholly true”. A disclaimer was subsequently added to the new season trailer, stating that the show is a “fictional dramatisation”, “inspired by real events”.
ETOnline.com
Carly Simon's Sisters, Lucy and Joanna Simon, Die One Day Apart of Each Other
Carly Simon is in mourning after both of her sisters -- the Broadway composer, Lucy Simon, and former opera singer, Joanna Simon -- died this week just one day apart of each other. A rep for Carly Simon tells ET that her two sisters -- whose father, Richard Simon, was...
Kirkus Reviews
How to Make Your Halloween Horror Extra Spooky
“We all hear the call of the dark once in a while. A siren song, inviting us to take a ghost ride into nightmare. Who knows where that ride will end?” —Clive Barker, A Human’s Guide to the Nightbreed (Fontana Press, 1990) Tombstones, skeletons, spiders, webs, and...
Comments / 0