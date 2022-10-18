ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson Tiller And The Ying Yang Twins Bask In “Outside” Life In New Video

By Mya Abraham
 2 days ago
Bryson Tiller , like many of his R&B peers, has been busy having fun with his craft recently. Following his inescapable collaboration with Diddy, the Trapsoul crooner released his latest solo single, “Outside,” in early September.

The video arrived earlier today (Oct. 18). Directly playing off the ying yang symbolism with the balance of light and dark, the Edgar Esteves-directed visual begins with the “Wait (The Whisper Song)” sample and cameos of Tiller, 29, and the rapping duo appearing on-beat. This appearance arrived after one-half of the group, D-Roc, collapsed earlier this summer , due to dehydration.

The men, mostly the doting father of two, were surrounded by models as Tiller issued a challenge, of sorts, to any envious, lurking eyes. “Hate to be your ex, know that n***a feel stupid/Thumbin’ through the ‘Gram, tryna figure out where you been/All he need to know is that you’re outside,” he sings.

The lustful and self-proclaimed “anti-feels” record is considered to be a complete deviation from the typical “deep-in-your-feelings” records the Louisville artist usually puts out, as he told VIBE back in July.

“I’m really excited about [the album]. Different from all the other albums I’ve ever released in many ways. And man, I’m working on some other stuff that I can’t talk about just yet,” he teased before mentioning that more collaborations are also on the way for other unnamed artists’ projects.

Overall, though, fans can expect the infectious melodies to continue on Tiller’s upcoming, untitled album—his first after the release of his 2021 holiday LP, A Different Christmas .

