The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
Kirkus Reviews
Uzo Aduba To Star in ‘All Her Little Secrets’
Uzo Aduba will star in a limited series based on Wanda M. Morris’ All Her Little Secrets, Deadline reports. Showtime is developing the show, an adaptation of Morris’ 2021 novel about Ellice Littlejohn, a lawyer trying to uncover the truth about the mysterious shooting death of her boss and lover. A critic for Kirkus called the book a “confident debut thriller.”
booktrib.com
Oprah Calls Barbara Kingsolver’s Latest “The Epic You Want to Read This Fall”
Oprah’s Book Club has announced that its latest book selection is Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. The book, published by HarperCollins, is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. It’s the story of a boy born to a teenage single mother in a single-wide trailer, with no assets beyond his dead father’s good looks and copper-colored hair, caustic wit and a fierce talent for survival.
Kirkus Reviews
Memoir by Lucinda Williams Coming in 2023
Country-rock singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams will tell the story of her childhood and musical career in a new memoir, the Associated Press reports. Crown will publish Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You—titled after a line from her song “Metal Firecracker”—next year. The press describes the book as “raw, intimate, and honest” and “an evocative reflection on an extraordinary woman’s life journey.”
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki says wearing Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress made her feel 'powerful'
Elizabeth Debicki was asked one thing when the world learned she was playing Princess Diana. Would she get to wear the revenge dress?. In 1994, Princess Diana wore a black off-the-shoulder bodycon dress designed by Christina Stambolian to an event at London's Serpentine Gallery. On the same evening, Prince Charles (now King Charles III) admitted he was unfaithful to her following their marriage becoming "irretrievably broken."
msn.com
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
EW.com
Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012
Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Cormac McCarthy's 'The Passenger,' Jemele Hill memoir 'Uphill': 5 books not to miss
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Road" returns with "The Passenger," his first book in 16 years, and more of this week's new releases.
George Clooney reveals why proposal to wife Amal ‘was a disaster’
George Clooney described his marriage proposal to Amal as a “disaster” after the human rights attorney originally thought the 7-carat diamond ring belonged to one of his ex-girlfriends. “It was a disaster, I planned it out, I planned the whole thing out,” the actor told Drew Barrymore on...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Mom of Jeffrey Dahmer victim featured in Netflix series says sales of Halloween costumes, which include props like glasses, drills, and wigs of the serial killer are 'exploiting families' - and that victims' loved ones should get all of the profits
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has said that Halloween costumes impersonating the Milwaukee serial killer are insensitive to the families of his victims. Shirley Hughes, 85, the mother of Dahmer's 12th victim Tony Hughes, has criticized the Netflix show for re-victimizing the family of those he killed and misrepresenting the circumstances around the death of her deaf son.
