Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
cbs4local.com
City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
cbs4local.com
Elon Musk sell out of burnt hair perfume
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Elon Musk has sold out of his burnt hair perfume. "Scent for men by singed" that he then went on to actually sell for $100 a bottle. It's a tagline: "The essence of repugnant desire" sounded like something out of an obsession commercial. Yeah,...
cbs4local.com
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
cbs4local.com
Escort for fallen police officer takes Jacob Arellano to El Paso funeral home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano arrived in his hometown Thursday. Local law enforcement agencies escorted the body of Arellano from the El Paso International Airport to Funeraria del Angel Central along Montana Avenue. The El Paso Fire Department also paid tribute to the fallen officer by hoisting...
cbs4local.com
More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
cbs4local.com
Report finds 10.3% of El Paso workforce is self-employed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent report found that about 10.3% of workers in El Paso are self-employed. That is a total of $37,744 workers. The report was conducted by Self Financial which did a report on the U.S. cities with the most self-employed workers. Due in large...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Chihuahuas Chico nominated for 3 mascot hall fame of awards
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, Chico, is nominated for three mascot hall of fame awards. Chico is nominated for the minor league choice-greatest community impact award, minor league best in-game routine/skit, and minor league best video skit/short. To vote for Chico click here. :...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County to celebrate claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA" in November
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego along with El Paso County will celebrate their claim as the "Veterans Capital of the USA." Samaniego said there will be a celebration held at the El Paso County Coliseum on November 1 at 6 p.m. The celebration will be open to the public.
cbs4local.com
New Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health to be built in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
cbs4local.com
Texas pageant queen with hearing loss shares message of resilience
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Pageant queen Vanessa Tena is making it her mission to use her challenges to motivate and educate others. “So one of the biggest challenges that I had, and I've actually had it since I was born, is I was born with hearing loss,” Tena said.
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans layer up as cold front hits Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The colder temperatures the borderland experience Monday was reason enough for several El Pasoans to layer up. Whether it was going to the park, the grocery store, or just a stroll at San Jacinto plaza, many people were wearing long sleeve shirts, beanies, and/or sweaters.
cbs4local.com
Migrants involved in Hudspeth County shooting detained by ICE; attorney pushes for release
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (CBS4) — The attorney representing six migrants that were reportedly shot at by twin brothers in Hudspeth County is pushing to get her clients released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The 6 migrants were part of a group of 13 who 60-year-old brothers Michael...
cbs4local.com
Fallen Dallas police officer's twin brother speaks about El Paso native Jacob Arellano
RICHARDSON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Funeral Mass for Jacob Arellano, a police officer from Dallas Police Department killed last week, happened in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was from...
cbs4local.com
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
cbs4local.com
19-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting at northeast shopping center, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday night for a deadly shooting that took place at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD). EPPD with the assistance of the US Army Criminal Investigations Division arrested Craig...
cbs4local.com
Harmony School of Science students send Halloween cards to troops stationed in Europe
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students at Harmony School of Science got into the Halloween spirit by sending cards to troops stationed in Europe. The school mailed out roughly 600 student-created Halloween cards to the 127th Aviation Support Battalion as they serve on their European Rotation in Germany, Latvia, and Poland.
cbs4local.com
Two killed in Upper Valley crash involving semi-truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
cbs4local.com
Hospitals of Providence east campus looks to expand trauma care
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Wednesday announced they are seeking a Trauma Level II designation. "Effective November 15, 2022, it will be in active pursuit of Trauma Level II designation to ensure critically injured patients have the access to the specialized care they need in East El Paso," a press release from the hospital read.
