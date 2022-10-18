ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
Elon Musk sell out of burnt hair perfume

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Elon Musk has sold out of his burnt hair perfume. "Scent for men by singed" that he then went on to actually sell for $100 a bottle. It's a tagline: "The essence of repugnant desire" sounded like something out of an obsession commercial. Yeah,...
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
Escort for fallen police officer takes Jacob Arellano to El Paso funeral home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano arrived in his hometown Thursday. Local law enforcement agencies escorted the body of Arellano from the El Paso International Airport to Funeraria del Angel Central along Montana Avenue. The El Paso Fire Department also paid tribute to the fallen officer by hoisting...
More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
Report finds 10.3% of El Paso workforce is self-employed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A recent report found that about 10.3% of workers in El Paso are self-employed. That is a total of $37,744 workers. The report was conducted by Self Financial which did a report on the U.S. cities with the most self-employed workers. Due in large...
El Paso Chihuahuas Chico nominated for 3 mascot hall fame of awards

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, Chico, is nominated for three mascot hall of fame awards. Chico is nominated for the minor league choice-greatest community impact award, minor league best in-game routine/skit, and minor league best video skit/short. To vote for Chico click here. :...
New Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health to be built in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
El Pasoans layer up as cold front hits Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The colder temperatures the borderland experience Monday was reason enough for several El Pasoans to layer up. Whether it was going to the park, the grocery store, or just a stroll at San Jacinto plaza, many people were wearing long sleeve shirts, beanies, and/or sweaters.
Downed power line causes closure on McCombs Road in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A utility pole was hit along McCombs Road Thursday morning. The incident has closed off McCombs Road between US-54 and Stan Roberts. Seek alternate route until further notice. Texas Department of Transportation stated motorists should seek alternate route until further notice. A construction company...
Two killed in Upper Valley crash involving semi-truck

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
Hospitals of Providence east campus looks to expand trauma care

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence East Campus on Wednesday announced they are seeking a Trauma Level II designation. "Effective November 15, 2022, it will be in active pursuit of Trauma Level II designation to ensure critically injured patients have the access to the specialized care they need in East El Paso," a press release from the hospital read.
