Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student, has been missing from Princeton University since last week, school officials said. Ewunetie, who is expected to graduate in 2024, was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 at about 3 a.m. near Scully Hall, a dormitory building on campus. Her family contacted the school's department of public safety Sunday saying they had not heard from her in days and asked them to do a wellness check.

19 HOURS AGO