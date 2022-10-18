Read full article on original website
Lehigh County to Deploy Ballot Drop Boxes After Judge Rejects Lawsuit | WDIY Local News
A Lehigh County judge has rejected a lawsuit which sought to increase restrictions around the use of ballot drop boxes. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four county residents by America First Legal, an advocacy group founded by former Trump administration officials. It...
Lehigh County No Longer Under Drought Watch, Northampton County Still Asked to Conserve Water | WDIY Local News
Half of the Lehigh Valley is no longer under a drought watch, according to state officials. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that Pennsylvania’s drought watch has been lifted in 16 counties statewide, including Lehigh County. According to a release, the drought...
Princeton University intensifies its search for a student missing since last week
Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student, has been missing from Princeton University since last week, school officials said. Ewunetie, who is expected to graduate in 2024, was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 at about 3 a.m. near Scully Hall, a dormitory building on campus. Her family contacted the school's department of public safety Sunday saying they had not heard from her in days and asked them to do a wellness check.
Northampton Community College Awarded Over $225,000 for Pollution Prevention | WDIY Local News
Almost a quarter-million dollars from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be coming to a Lehigh Valley community college to bolster pollution prevention. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Northampton Community College says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded it a $225,113 Pollution Prevention Grant, which was funded by the...
‘Community Is the Oldest Entity We Have for Healing’: The Importance of Place-Based Work | HealthBEAT
Greg Capogna welcomes Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health for a conversation about the importance of place-based work. As part of their discussion, they talk about how the different social determinants of health are interconnected, a new report released by the nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners, addressing housing stability, and more.
Matt Blum, Kate Hughes, and the Many Mediums of Storytelling | LV Arts Salon
Continuing the theme of storytelling Silagh White discusses how her guests - photographer Matt Blum and actor/comedienne Kate Hughes, director of Fig Magazine - tell stories in various media, whether they are firmly in the spotlight or supporting other artists and creatives in the Lehigh Valley. Matt's new photography exhibit,...
