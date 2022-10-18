ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Princeton University intensifies its search for a student missing since last week

Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student, has been missing from Princeton University since last week, school officials said. Ewunetie, who is expected to graduate in 2024, was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 at about 3 a.m. near Scully Hall, a dormitory building on campus. Her family contacted the school's department of public safety Sunday saying they had not heard from her in days and asked them to do a wellness check.
‘Community Is the Oldest Entity We Have for Healing’: The Importance of Place-Based Work | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna welcomes Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health for a conversation about the importance of place-based work. As part of their discussion, they talk about how the different social determinants of health are interconnected, a new report released by the nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners, addressing housing stability, and more.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Matt Blum, Kate Hughes, and the Many Mediums of Storytelling | LV Arts Salon

Continuing the theme of storytelling Silagh White discusses how her guests - photographer Matt Blum and actor/comedienne Kate Hughes, director of Fig Magazine - tell stories in various media, whether they are firmly in the spotlight or supporting other artists and creatives in the Lehigh Valley. Matt's new photography exhibit,...
BETHLEHEM, PA

