Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title shot 'only happening because of' Khabib
ABU DHABI – Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280, because that’s what’s next, although the former champion doesn’t necessarily believe it should’ve been made. “I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira told...
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
American fighter Sean O'Malley called himself a 'pink poodle,' threatening 'to kill the little Russian' at UFC 280
Sean O'Malley sent a chilling threat to MMA rival Petr Yan ahead of Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
UFC 280: Dana White explains what Sean O’Malley must do to have ‘Conor McGregor’ moment
UFC president Dana White has explained what rising star Sean O’Malley must do to have his ‘Conor McGregor’ moment, as the American prepares for his toughest fight yet this weekend.O’Malley, 27, established himself as one of the highest-profile fighters in the UFC before he had even entered the bantamweight rankings, due to his proclivity for eye-catching knockouts.White had been gradually pairing O’Malley with more experienced, known and higher-ranked opponents, before the 53-year-old suddenly arranged a bout between “Sugar Sean” and Petr Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, at this Saturday’s UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.“There was this comparison recently...
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
Dana White’s Power Slap League is coming to Las Vegas with ‘major network’ ambitions
Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta are teaming up once again to bring the world of slap fighting into the big leagues. White has teased for years that he might get into the hard-palmed, cheek-smashing slap game. At first it sounded like slap fighting may become another unusual niche serviced on UFC Fight Pass alongside classic kung-fu movies. But over the past few months, things have gotten very serious.
MMA Fighting
Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy on tap for UFC 283
Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy are expected to face off at UFC 283 on Andrade’s home soil. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed Andrade, the former strawweight champ, will fight Murphy, a one-time flyweight title challenger, at the Jan. 21 pay-per-view event. The bout will be contested at 125 pounds.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Blistering Combo
MMA fighter Renato Valente executed a lethal one-two combo to KO Jared Revel at LFA 144. Middleweights Valente and Revel met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both fighters were looking to get back in the win column after losing their previous bout.
Video: Complete UFC 280 pre-fight press conference
ABU DHABI – The UFC 280 pre-fight news conference takes place Thursday and you can watch the event live on MMA Junkie beginning at 10 a.m. ET. All 12 fighters competing on the main card are expected to participate in the press conference, including headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, as well as the featured bout between Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley.
MMA Fighting
90 Day Fiance’s Biniyam Shibre has goals to reach UFC, help grow sport in Ethiopia
If you’ve watched the hit television show 90 Day Fiancé, then you know of Biniyam Shibre. For MMA fans who may not have the show on their regular rotation, the reality TV star is attacking his goals of being a UFC fighter, not only so he can be perceived as one of the best competitors in the world, but also to be able to give back to his roots.
Mateusz Gamrot says for sure he'll finish Beneil Dariush if UFC 280 fight hits ground: 'Jiu-jitsu is my DNA'
ABU DHABI – Mateusz Gamrot doesn’t think Beneil Dariush can hang with him on the mat. Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) will look to snap Dariush’s winning streak when the pair meet on Saturday’s UFC 280 main card at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
UFC 280: Charles Oliveira believes he’s ‘a problem for this division’ (video)
Charles Oliveira looks to continue his historic UFC run at UFC 280. Charles Oliveira comes into UFC 280 with a mission in mind. He’s looking to regain the UFC lightweight championship that he lost on the scale heading into UFC 274. To do so he will have to get past an exceptionally challenging foe in Islam Makhachev. It’s the type of test that if he passes with flying colors, it’s another astounding accolade that has been the narrative of Oliveira’s career rebirth over the past four years.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
