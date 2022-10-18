ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mmanews.com

Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’

Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
The Independent

UFC 280: Dana White explains what Sean O’Malley must do to have ‘Conor McGregor’ moment

UFC president Dana White has explained what rising star Sean O’Malley must do to have his ‘Conor McGregor’ moment, as the American prepares for his toughest fight yet this weekend.O’Malley, 27, established himself as one of the highest-profile fighters in the UFC before he had even entered the bantamweight rankings, due to his proclivity for eye-catching knockouts.White had been gradually pairing O’Malley with more experienced, known and higher-ranked opponents, before the 53-year-old suddenly arranged a bout between “Sugar Sean” and Petr Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, at this Saturday’s UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.“There was this comparison recently...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White’s Power Slap League is coming to Las Vegas with ‘major network’ ambitions

Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta are teaming up once again to bring the world of slap fighting into the big leagues. White has teased for years that he might get into the hard-palmed, cheek-smashing slap game. At first it sounded like slap fighting may become another unusual niche serviced on UFC Fight Pass alongside classic kung-fu movies. But over the past few months, things have gotten very serious.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy on tap for UFC 283

Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy are expected to face off at UFC 283 on Andrade’s home soil. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed Andrade, the former strawweight champ, will fight Murphy, a one-time flyweight title challenger, at the Jan. 21 pay-per-view event. The bout will be contested at 125 pounds.
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Blistering Combo

MMA fighter Renato Valente executed a lethal one-two combo to KO Jared Revel at LFA 144. Middleweights Valente and Revel met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both fighters were looking to get back in the win column after losing their previous bout.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Complete UFC 280 pre-fight press conference

ABU DHABI – The UFC 280 pre-fight news conference takes place Thursday and you can watch the event live on MMA Junkie beginning at 10 a.m. ET. All 12 fighters competing on the main card are expected to participate in the press conference, including headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, as well as the featured bout between Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley.
MMA Fighting

90 Day Fiance’s Biniyam Shibre has goals to reach UFC, help grow sport in Ethiopia

If you’ve watched the hit television show 90 Day Fiancé, then you know of Biniyam Shibre. For MMA fans who may not have the show on their regular rotation, the reality TV star is attacking his goals of being a UFC fighter, not only so he can be perceived as one of the best competitors in the world, but also to be able to give back to his roots.
VISALIA, CA
FanSided

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira believes he’s ‘a problem for this division’ (video)

Charles Oliveira looks to continue his historic UFC run at UFC 280. Charles Oliveira comes into UFC 280 with a mission in mind. He’s looking to regain the UFC lightweight championship that he lost on the scale heading into UFC 274. To do so he will have to get past an exceptionally challenging foe in Islam Makhachev. It’s the type of test that if he passes with flying colors, it’s another astounding accolade that has been the narrative of Oliveira’s career rebirth over the past four years.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge

Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...

Comments / 0

Community Policy