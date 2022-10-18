Read full article on original website
East Ramapo schools to close 2 hours early Wednesday
Officials say all students will be released about two hours early tomorrow because of congestion expected in the area in the afternoon.
Route 118/Saw Mill River Road closed for 6-8 weeks in Yorktown to replace culvert
It will be closed between Hanover Street and Birdsall Drive in both directions.
News 12 gets sneak peek of West Nyack park ahead of its opening to public
The $4.4 million project received $1.3 million in state grants to mitigate flooding in the area and recreate wetlands.
'Saturdays with Shah' to resume Mount Vernon street cleanup effort
A couple of volunteers are catching the attention of their community and lawmakers for taking on the daunting task of cleaning up the streets and parks of Mount Vernon.
Road repairs cause disruption of water service in Monroe
Officials announced on Facebook that the water department will be doing road repairs in water district #1 around Rye Hill Road and High Ridge Road.
Officials: Tractor-trailer strikes utility pole in Bridgeport, leaving thousands without power
Bridgeport officials say thousands of residents lost power when a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole Tuesday.
Several people displaced in East Main Street apartment fire in Bridgeport
Several people are displaced following an apartment fire that heavily damaged the rear of a two-story building in Bridgeport.
CSX freight trains knocks 2 vehicles off car hauler in West Nyack
A truck hauling two cars was hit by a CSX freight train in Rockland County on Tuesday. Clarkstown police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at a crossing on Pineview Road in West Nyack. They say the car hauler had crossed over both sets of train tracks but that...
Officials: National Guardsman killed in Waterbury crash was set to get married Friday
The Connecticut National Guard is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old member. Specialist Josue Alicea-Tirado died in a car crash in Waterbury Tuesday morning. The National Guard says Alicea-Tirado had been set to get married tomorrow.
Schmidt's market in Southampton closing after almost 43 years
This morning they are offering 40% off all produce, grocery, dairy and drinks.
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
Officials: Car smashes into pole, causing power outages in Long Beach
Some power was out in the area because the crash and the pole sustained minor damage.
Mount Vernon taxi drivers lobby to get minimum fares increased
Mount Vernon taxi drivers are lobbying at City Hall for increased fares.
Massive memorial brings tens of thousands to Ramapo
Tens of thousands of people honored a spiritual and community leader in Ramapo on Wednesday.
Connecticut man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Putnam County
A Connecticut man has been arrested for attempted murder in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says that deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved on Oct. 16 around 4 a.m. When...
UPDATE: Arrest warrant details Lyft driver’s injuries after attack, how Darien police caught suspect
The Lyft passenger accused of stabbing a driver over the summer during a trip through Darien is now being held at Bridgeport Correctional Center on $500,000 bond.
Officials: Man dies in stabbing outside Wallkill gas station
The station is located on Route 302 near the Route 17 ramp.
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer. Shannon Draper has been fighting bile duct cancer while taking care of her children who range in age from 5 months to 18 years.
‘This didn’t have to happen.’ Residents displaced by East Orange fire say city ignored their concerns
Displaced residents in East Orange say a major fire that destroyed an abandoned home could have been avoided.
ATM at Chase bank in Washingtonville robbed
Authorities in Orange County are searching for whoever is responsible for breaking into an ATM outside of the Chase bank in Washingtonville Thursday morning. Police say the ATM on East Main Street was broken into and significantly damaged around 5 a.m. They describe the suspect's vehicle as a white pick-up...
