Rochester, NY

NY Department of Transportation looking to fill 73 open positions

By Jatyra Marsh
 2 days ago

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation is getting ready for the arrival of snow by welcoming new candidates to the team.

“Today we are announcing we are hiring 73 permanent and seasonal employees full time for the Rochester region,” says Chris Reeves.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical drug test. Some positions require a commercial drivers license. Other positions will provide in house training and road tests.

Region four’s lead instructor Nate Phillips says the NYDOT is in need of workers to provide road safety overall.

“We need people to get out there on the road and clear the roads not only during the winter time for plowing snow but in the summer time for patching potholes, guide rail repairs, ditching evolutions on keeping the drainage for the rain season. all these things go into highway maintenance  and road construction,” says Phillips.

Commissioner Dominguez encourages everyone who wants to be a part of the team to apply today and shares that employees receive competitive pay and benefits along with the professional experience.

To apply visit ny.gov/DOTjobs .

