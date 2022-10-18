Read full article on original website
WTHI
Indiana-based college planning expert talks loan forgiveness application
INDIANA (WLFI) — The application for federal student loan forgiveness is live now and studentaid.gov is the live online application for eligible borrowers. Bill Wozniak is the Vice President of Marketing for INvestEd in Carmel. He said even though the deadline to apply for forgiveness is next December, people should submit their information as soon as possible.
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Lucas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is home to many adoptable kids who are waiting for you. That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to some of the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we hear from 13-year-old...
WTHI
Duke Energy providing funding for electric school buses
INDIANA (WTHI)- Duke Energy is conducting a unique study on school buses. The energy group is working with school districts across the state to provide electric-fueled school buses. Duke energy said they will partially fund these buses for state schools. The purpose of this program is to study the excess...
WTHI
Duke Energy conducting electric vehicle studies
INDIANA (WTHI)- Keeping Indiana's electric vehicles going will take a lot of power. The state's largest energy provider wants to make sure it's prepared. Duke Energy is conducting several studies on electric vehicle usage to help them plan ahead. You can be a part of it!. The energy group is...
