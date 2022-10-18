The Texas Secretary of State's Office has told the state’s most populous county that it will send inspectors there to observe vote counting during the November election. In a letter Tuesday, the director of the secretary of state’s forensic audit division, Chad Ennis, told the elections administrator in Harris County, Clifford Tatum, that an audit of the county had found “serious breaches of proper elections records management” in the handling of mobile ballot boxes in the 2020 general election.

