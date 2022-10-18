Read full article on original website
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
“Enterpride” will carry community through months ahead
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Last Saturday, thousands flooded Downtown Enterprise for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. The next day drew another crowd, but for a very different reason. A heartbreaking fire stole a piece of Main Street, but many believe their “Enterpride” will carry through the months ahead.
2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss. Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.
Resurrection performance postponed
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Arts Alliance have announced the postponement of the show REURRECTION: A JOURNEY TRIBUTE. The concert was originally scheduled for October 20, 2022. It will now be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Ticket holders will...
New restaurant finally opening in Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After years of delays, a long-awaited Dothan seafood restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of the month, in a grand opening that will ‘shrimply’ be the best!. The Juicy Crab will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 26. According to...
Know before you go: Where to stay ahead of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival draws a crowd of over 200,000 fairgoers every year. Whether they’re local or out of towners, the Peanut Festival is a huge event. If you’re planning on traveling to Dothan for the fair, here is a list of ten hotels close...
City working to make downtown Dothan desirable for developers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is taking steps to better downtown. Acres and acres of unused property lies in the heart of Dothan. City leaders want to make it desirable for developers. The city applied for a state grant that would allow environmental testing, targeting areas that could cause problems for future developments.
Enterprise pumpkin day promises a ‘fall-tastic’ time!
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Join the community at a fun-filled, pumpkin-themed festival in Enterprise that will make you say, “life is gourd!”. This family-fun event will be held on Saturday, October 22, and starts at 7:00 a.m. With arts, food, painting, awards, and more, there is something for the whole family to take part in!
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting where they revealed the cause of a fire that took out 3 downtown businesses and a residential building on Sunday. According to Davis, the fire has been deemed as accidental and is...
Wiregrass Museum of Art hosts a ‘hot’ event!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) is holding a Glass Pumpkin Gallary and Glass Blowing party to celebrate this ookie-spookie month!. The Glass Pumpkin Party will be held at the WMA on Friday, October 28 from 6-9 p.m., along with the Hot Glass Academy. This is a unique event where the public can experience a live glass blowing and a one-of-a-kind glass art installation.
Eastgate Dog Park closing for maintenance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the Dog Park at Eastgate will be closed for maintenance. The park will be closed from Wednesday, October 26th, until Thursday, October 27th, and will reopen on Friday, October 28th. Any questions, please contact Eastgate Park at (334) 615-3730. For information about Dothan...
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. “I don’t like it one bit,” he said of multiple shots exchanged between two men inside Wiregrass Commons on Saturday afternoon.
Wiregrass Gives Back: Worlds of Work setting students up for success
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s an event that helps set thousands of students up for success in the workforce each year. The Southeast Worlds of Work (WOW) is an event which provides exposure to career choices in the area, and for years they have successfully given back to the Wiregrass.
Dothan resident, HVAC company speaks on staying warm during cold snap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30’s which haven’t made its mark since early March. Dothan residents on Foster Street could be seen fighting the chilly temperatures wearing multiple layers with a warm beverage in hand to try to stay warm. “I...
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
The Providence Christian volleyball team is heading up to Montgomery to compete in the playoffs. Former fire medic indicted on fentanyl theft charges. Jesse Taylor faces two felony charges that involve 42 vials of the painkiller that the fire department uses in emergency medical situations. One-man crime wave trial delayed...
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
Wiregrass Museum of Art Talks Double Header Pumpkin Packed Weekend
Enterprise Wildcat volleyball looking to take home State Championship. GOTN Preview: Providence Christian vs. Houston Academy. Nick Brooks previews the Raiders and the Eagles ahead of FNF Week 9 GOTN. Bama Slam hosts 5k run for breast cancer awareness. Updated: 6 hours ago. All of the proceeds from registration will...
Wiregrass police officers learn how to handle mental health disorders while on the job
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From Geneva to Ozark, police officers from departments across the Wiregrass are learning how to handle mental health disorders while on the job. SpectraCare’s Theolyn Miller expresses, “As first responders, often times, they see people with mental health issues before anybody else does.”. SpectraCare...
Business owners impacted by downtown Enterprise fire speak out
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The smoke has settled in downtown Enterprise after Sunday morning’s fire that did major damage to three businesses. Less than a week ago, Coffee Corner celebrated their one year anniversary in the City of Progress and were looking forward to the years ahead. But on...
Geneva Police: Missing and endangered Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing Geneva man. At around 4;00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jimmy Wingate walked out of the emergency department of Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva. Wingate suffers from mental health problems related to a prior medical...
