Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Respiratory virus concerns in Middle Tennessee
Pediatricians are warning parents that respiratory illnesses are already rising among children in Middle Tennessee. Pediatricians are warning parents that respiratory illnesses are already rising among children in Middle Tennessee. Henry set to break rushing TD record. Derrick Henry is just three touchdowns away from tying the rushing TD record...
WKRN
Will there be a winter surge of COVID in Middle Tennessee?
The last two winters brought surges in COVID cases and hospitalizations throughout the US. As temperatures drop, concern about an increase in cases over the next few months continues to grow in Middle Tennessee. Will there be a winter surge of COVID in Middle Tennessee?. The last two winters brought...
WKRN
Grass fire along I-65
Armed and dangerous juveniles on the run in Cheatham …. Authorities are asking Cheatham County residents to lock their doors as they say multiple armed juveniles are on the run. ‘It’s just unfair’: Nashville family struggles to …. The recent Nashville case involving a man and teen killed...
WKRN
Hartsville man charged in toddler's death
1st-day early voting data, voter registration down …. The first day of TN early voting drops 51% compared to 2018. A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family and the community wondering why four teens were not in school during the accident. Henry set to break...
Comments / 0