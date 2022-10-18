Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
CASA’s Low Country Boil in Erwin
(WJHL) Melanie Feathers of CASA of Northeast Tennessee tells us about this popular fundraiser for the organization. For tickets and more information please visit www.CasaNETN.org or call 423-461-3500.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport's Ryan Salyer helps feed victims of Hurricane Ian
KINGSPORT — For those fortunate enough to escape the clutches of a natural disaster, nothing sounds more unthinkable than going out into danger and ruin. But for Kingsport native Ryan Salyer, it’s what he does best. With more than 33 years of experience, Salyer works full-time in disaster...
Kingsport Times-News
Delivery driver honored for saving Pound resident
POUND — More than three years after Ryan Fleming saw Juanita Mullins’ dog running loose, he was recognized by Pound town council for what followed. Fleming, a UPS driver whose route takes him through the Pound area, reunited with Mullins on Tuesday as council presented him with a plaque and resolution for finding Mullins on July 18, 2019, — two days after she was thrown from her riding lawnmower and injured.
13 apply for Sullivan County Director of Schools position
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than a dozen applicants have tossed their names in the circle to be Sullivan County Schools next director of schools. Eight come from Tennessee school systems, one is from a Southwest Virginia district and the rest come from across the country as far away as California. The applicants hope […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON— A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Daniel Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as a quality...
Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
Tragedy prompts parents to sell Kingsport business, open new location in tribute to late son
A simple, lighthearted listing on Facebook marketplace shows that the Kingsport Wheeler's Bagels location is up for sale, but the story behind the Bishops' choice to downsize is one of heartbreak.
Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
Science Hill senior honored for 500+ hours of community service
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A senior at Science Hill High School was honored after dedicating hundreds of hours to community service. A release from Johnson City Schools states Om Patel has accumulated more than 583 volunteer hours during his time at Science Hill. Patel was given the Ambassador Award by the United Nations Association […]
What is Sudden Cardiac Arrest? Cardiologist explains
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As part of Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, News Channel 11 sat down with local cardiologist Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke to better understand the condition that can completely blindside families. “The key feature in Sudden Cardiac Death is usually the heart becomes involved in a very dangerous arrhythmia,” Schoondyke said. “You’ve […]
Johnson County finds previously missing 11-month-old girl
An 11-month-old Johnson County girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found and is safe, according to authorities Wednesday morning.
wcyb.com
Local resident: Bristol, Virginia public camping ban having some impact
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — In Bristol, Virginia, it's illegal to camp on public streets and sidewalks. An ordinance makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. "I think it's a logical,...
‘Boo Bash’ returns to Downtown Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is hosting an event to get you into the spooky spirit. ‘Boo Bash’ will transform Downtown Kingsport with food trucks, local shopping, and of course, some spooky fun. Chase Pannell, the owner of Downtown Plant Bar sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the details of the […]
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Kingsport crash, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say a bicyclist was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 4:25 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist in the 3200 block of East Stone Drive, according to police. The bicyclist, identified as an adult man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton planning lots of Halloween, Christmas celebrations
ELIZABETHTON — It will once again be a busy holiday season in Elizabethton and Carter County, with a wide variety of events now being worked on by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Main Street Elizabethton and several principal sponsors. The events are set to begin with Halloween and continue through Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are so many things going on that there is a call for volunteers and sponsors to help with supporting, organizing and carrying out the many things that will be going on.
wcyb.com
Johnson City business asking for public's help in vandalism case
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2-year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were excited...
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
wjhl.com
Johnson City Senior Center Foundation 4th Annual “Paddles Up” Pickleball Tournament
(WJHL) Deb Fogle, Senior Services manager, and Bill Alvis, Johnson City Senior Center Foundation Pickleball Committee co-chair tell us about the 4th Annual “Paddles Up” Pickleball Tournament sponsored by Ballad Health that will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at Memorial Park Community Center. The registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 24.
Bonuses approved for Sullivan County Schools support staff
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders have approved bonuses for Sullivan County Schools support staff. The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to give full-time employees $1,000 and part-time employees $500. Board member Mark Ireson said some support staff did not get a 5% raise like other employees and the bonuses will help […]
