Having been a nurse practitioner for more than 30 years, Carolyn Rutledge is all for hands-on health care. But she's also a leading advocate for the hands-off kind. The Old Dominion University professor of nursing is a recognized expert in telehealth - the use of digital information and communication technologies to deliver health care services remotely. And her 2020 book "Telehealth Essentials for Advanced Practice Nursing," co-written with Patty Schweickert, "has become a sought-after text in nursing education programs," she said.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO