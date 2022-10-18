ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

odu.edu

Old Dominion University Celebrates Inauguration of Ninth President

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Austin Agho, Ph.D., presents the academic mace to President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., during the investiture ceremony on Oct. 21. President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., delivers his inaugural address. Old Dominion University commemorated the inauguration of President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., during Homecoming...
NORFOLK, VA
odu.edu

Fall Provost’s Spotlight to Honor Nursing Professor Carolyn Rutledge

Having been a nurse practitioner for more than 30 years, Carolyn Rutledge is all for hands-on health care. But she's also a leading advocate for the hands-off kind. The Old Dominion University professor of nursing is a recognized expert in telehealth - the use of digital information and communication technologies to deliver health care services remotely. And her 2020 book "Telehealth Essentials for Advanced Practice Nursing," co-written with Patty Schweickert, "has become a sought-after text in nursing education programs," she said.
NORFOLK, VA
odu.edu

Election Panel Set for Nov. 3

Old Dominion University's Department of Political Science and Geography and its chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society, will host an election panel discussion at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Yetiv Auditorium in the Batten Arts and Letters Building. It can also be viewed via Zoom at this link.
NORFOLK, VA

