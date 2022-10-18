Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Haunted Opera House360 MagazinePulaski, TN
The haunted house in Tennessee that will pay $20,000 to anyone who beats itRickySummertown, TN
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.April KillianFlorence, AL
Related
radio7media.com
Willa Ruth Thompson
Willa Ruth Thompson, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Edwards Oil Company, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Vesta Stout...
radio7media.com
Gregory "Greg" Don Hinson
Gregory “Greg” Don Hinson of Lawrenceburg Tennessee passed away on October 20th, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrenceburg. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on May 5th, 1962 and was 60 years old. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. No services are...
radio7media.com
James Arnold Blade
James Arnold Blade, Sr., age 74, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Giles County, TN, retired from Graphic Packaging, and a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Blade served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam Era.
radio7media.com
Cindy Holman
Cindy Holman, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Santa Fe, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer "Bud" Holman; one son, Blake Holman, her step-mother, Glenda Daniels, one brother, Jason Green; and one sister, Shelia Clemons.
radio7media.com
Jimmy Gobble Jr
JIMMY GOBBLE JR, 75, DIED WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 12TH. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE: SARA OLIVER GOBBLE; DAUGHTERS REQUEL FISHER AND MAEGAN POTTS; TWO GRANDCHILDREN, THREE GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, FOUR STEP GRANDCHILDREN AND FOUR STEP GREAT GRANDCHILDREN; ONE STEP GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILD. THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE FOR JIMMY GOBBLE JR...
radio7media.com
William Francis Frost
William Francis "Bill" Frost , age 78 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Portageville, NY,A Veteran of The United States Marine Corps, Retired Finance Broker,4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 am. Rev Delphinus Mutajuka will be officiating. Burial will follow in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
radio7media.com
Lydia Ann McCoy Carter
Lydia Ann McCoy Carter, 89, of Florence, passed away October 16, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. There is joy in Heaven with her passing, as they have another angel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. Everyone loved Ms. Lydia and she touched many lives.
mynwapaper.com
Ashridge VFD to hold haunted hayride in Phil Campbell
PHIL CAMPBELL - The Ashridge Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a haunted hayride Friday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Oct. 31, at the end of Maddox Road in Phil Campbell. The ride will start at approximately 7 p.m. each evening. The ride will be approximately one hour long with at...
radio7media.com
Goats, Music and More Festival Returns
THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Lawrence County Commissioners
County Commissioners paid me a great honor at our September meeting when they elected me Chair of the Commission. This means I will conduct our meetings, guiding Commissioners through agendas we develop through the committee process. I do not cast a vote except in the case of a tie, and cannot make, or second, a motion.
Albino deer on permanent display in Chapel Hill
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
radio7media.com
LCSO Monthly Stats
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR SEPTEMBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1046 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 174 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 124 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN SEPTEMBER, IN ADDITION TO 218 CIVIL PROCESSES, 22 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 15 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 5 VANDALISMS, 30 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 23 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 21 CRASHES.
Florence man sentenced to life in brother-in-law’s murder
A Lauderdale County man charged with killing his brother-in-law has been sentenced to serve life in prison after agreeing to a plea deal, according to court records.
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
Aggravated stalking conviction stands for Lawrence County man
A Lawrence County man's aggravated stalking conviction will stand after court documents show he tried to appeal the decision.
Deputies searching for woman missing over a week in Maury County
Officials say Jaden Leigh Carpenter, also known as "Shug," has not spoken to her family in over a week.
radio7media.com
Spring Hill Home Destroyed in Fire
A FIRE DESTROYED A HOME IN SPRING HILL WEDNESAY EVENING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE JUST AFTER 11 PM I THE RESERVES NEIGHBORHOOD. UPON ARRIVAL, THE FIRST APPARATUS ENCOUNTERED HEAVY FIRE CONDITIONS. THE HOMEOWNERS MADE IT OUT SAFELY. UNFORTUNATELY, THE FAMILY LOST A FEW PETS. MEMBERS OF THE SPRING HILL FIRE, COLUMBIAFIRE AND MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH WILLIAMSON COUNTY RESCUE AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMS. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
radio7media.com
City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants
THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT LEWISBURG CITY HALL MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4:30 OR BY VISITING LEWISBURGTN.GOV/CAREERS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS NOVEMBER 2ND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-1544.
radio7media.com
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
Comments / 0