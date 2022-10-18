Read full article on original website
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oceanfront home on Amelia Island sells for record $13.35 million
An oceanfront home at 43 Ocean Club Drive on Amelia Island in Nassau County sold Oct. 17 for $13.35 million. It is the most expensive home sold in Northeast Florida so far this year, according to Daily Record reports. In the second quarter, a Ponte Vedra Beach home sold for...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
'This is really exciting news': Tony Khan looking forward to father's future in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguar Owner Shad Khan has focused much of his development energy on Downtown Jacksonville. So it came as a bit of a surprise last week when he announced plans to buy a beaches area staple, the Lemon Bar. "This is really exciting news that he made...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work
A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
Blue Angels preparing for NAS JAX Air Show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back here in Jacksonville to perform at NAS JAX Air Show for the first time since it was canceled last year. It’s even more meaningful they’ve returned to NAS Jax, where they got their wings back in 1946.
Black Voters Matter's bus arrives in Jacksonville ahead of midterms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Black Voters Matter bus tour has made its way to Florida. The aim of the tour is to "mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, Black influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on November 8" according to the campaign.
News4Jax.com
Chef Love shares love in her food
Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Jacksonville police search for Isle of Palms area car burglary suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a car burglary in the Isle of Palms area. On Friday, July 29, JSO responded to the 4300 block of Stacey Court in response to an automobile burglary. Police believe the man in the photos busted the passenger side window of the car before taking a large sum of money. He was seen leaving in a newer model silver Chevy sedan, as shown in the photos.
Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
Student Transportation of America gives explanation for wheels falling off school bus in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — After wheels fell off two separate school busses in Duval County back in August, the Student Transportation of America has it has concluded its investigation. "During the week of August 22nd, Student Transportation of America (STA) experienced an issue with two buses in which the...
Clark's Fish Camp has closed, but some employees say they haven't been paid
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant is a shell of what it used to be. Employees said they were left empty-handed when the business closed for good. Sean, whose son worked at the local business, says that was not the experience he wanted for him. Sean asked...
