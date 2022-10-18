ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Sportsman’s Warehouse expects pre-holiday opening

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., based in West Jordan, Utah, said Oct. 13 it expects to open before the start of the holiday shopping season in Jacksonville and in Montrose, Colorado. The specialty outdoor retailer recently opened stores in Seminole in Florida and in Eastgate, Ohio, and Santee, California. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A plans construction on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing an application for Chick-fil-A Inc. at 11701 San Jose Blvd. The 3,581-square-foot restaurant will seat 38 inside and 16 outside and have a double drive-thru. The 1.03-acre site is at San Jose Boulevard and Acosta Road. The site is in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA board gives Ambassador Hotel developer until March 2023 to complete work

A city agency is giving Augustine Development Group LLC more time to complete its estimated $17.6 million renovation of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Downtown because of what the developer says are supply chain-related slowdowns. The Downtown Investment Authority Board voted 6-0 on Oct. 20 as part of its consent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Chef Love shares love in her food

Chef Love learned to cook from her grandmother, though her grandmother never actually taught her to cook. Her passion for cooking was passed down to Chef Love who nows pays homage to her grand with her food truck Chef Love Sol Cuisine. Her breakfast bowls have put her on the map in the Arlington community (she is based at 6801 Larkin Rd.), but that reputation is spreading to communities beyond. Rance dropped by her truck to immerse himself in the love and the food! www.cheflovecatering.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville police search for Isle of Palms area car burglary suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believe is connected to a car burglary in the Isle of Palms area. On Friday, July 29, JSO responded to the 4300 block of Stacey Court in response to an automobile burglary. Police believe the man in the photos busted the passenger side window of the car before taking a large sum of money. He was seen leaving in a newer model silver Chevy sedan, as shown in the photos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a week and a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area this season. DUVAL COUNTY. Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

