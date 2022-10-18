ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

All City Candy in-store party Oct. 23

All City Candy will host an in-store party to celebrate its ninth anniversary in Richmond Heights from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The free event will have exclusive discounts, games, giveaways, free candy, an ice cream bar and more. The store is at 746 Richmond Road. “Our local support...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary

Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award

PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
PARMA, OH
WFMJ.com

Airline selling $39 fare from Akron to Orlando

An airline is promoting is new flights from Northeast Ohio to Florida with special one-way fares as low as $39. Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport from Akron-Canton starting March 1. The special one-way fares, which range from $39 to $79, must be purchased by...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Metroparks breaks ground on new project

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks broke ground Wednesday on a new addition to their Euclid Creek Reservation site. Brian Zimmerman, CEO of Cleveland Metroparks, provided some details about the new project. “Euclid Creek Reservation is one of the original nine reservations of the now more than 24,400 acres and what...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights should not be culling deer

Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH

