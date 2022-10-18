Read full article on original website
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
Cleveland Jewish News
All City Candy in-store party Oct. 23
All City Candy will host an in-store party to celebrate its ninth anniversary in Richmond Heights from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23. The free event will have exclusive discounts, games, giveaways, free candy, an ice cream bar and more. The store is at 746 Richmond Road. “Our local support...
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club to host fundraiser for Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams: How to attend
CLEVELAND — Are you looking for somewhere to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens game?. West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland is hosting a watch party for the game on Sunday, Oct. 23, at noon. The event will be a fundraiser for the legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
‘Super humbling’: Guardians’ Steven Kwan serves up scoops at Ohio ice cream shop
Fans lined up early outside Mason's Creamery Thursday. Inside, Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan was getting ready to batter up.
Farm and Dairy
Krichbaum absolute farm auction. 86 acre Ashland co farm, farm house, garage, pole building, free gas, tractor, tools, excellent antiques and household.
GARAGE – POLE BUILDING. TRACTORS – TOOLS – EXCELLENT ANTIQUES AND HOUSEHOLD. Will sell the following real estate and personal property at absolute auction on location at 1052 County Road 2075, Ashland, Ohio. South of US 30 on State Route 511 to TR 2104 and West to CR 2075 to the farm.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local joints. If you're craving a tasty hot dog, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their Coney hot dogs, which are topped with their house-made Coney sauce. If you're feeling particularly hungry, they offer half-pound Angus beef hot dogs. Mama's also has mac & cheese Coney hot dogs; in addition to being topped with their Coney sauce, the hot dog is topped with Mama's house-made mac & cheese. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings (sliced tomato, pickle, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt, mustard, and a poppy-seed bun); Frito dogs with nacho cheese, their homemade chili, and of course, Fritos; and vegan hot dogs.
wksu.org
Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary
Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
Oatey expansion plans lead to Parma economic development award
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is expected to soon pass a 12-year economic development award for Oatey. Located at 12420 Plaza Drive in a more than 60,000-square-foot facility, the manufacturing company currently has nine employees, but has plans to add 61 full-time positions with an estimated annual payroll of $2.6 million.
WFMJ.com
Airline selling $39 fare from Akron to Orlando
An airline is promoting is new flights from Northeast Ohio to Florida with special one-way fares as low as $39. Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport from Akron-Canton starting March 1. The special one-way fares, which range from $39 to $79, must be purchased by...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Metroparks breaks ground on new project
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks broke ground Wednesday on a new addition to their Euclid Creek Reservation site. Brian Zimmerman, CEO of Cleveland Metroparks, provided some details about the new project. “Euclid Creek Reservation is one of the original nine reservations of the now more than 24,400 acres and what...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
