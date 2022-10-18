Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dunkin’ Donuts location is coming soon to Niles. Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the franchise owner purchased a few parcels on North Main Street. This is right next to Select Sportswear. Work is already underway to clear the land to make way...
WFMJ.com
New era ahead for historic Newton Falls Community Center
With decades of history dating back to the WWII era in the 1940s, the historic Newton Falls Community Center is a staple to those in the Village. On Wednesday evening, the public got a glimpse of plans to renovate the facility as it's now given this second chance at life.
Farm and Dairy
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool
Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
WYTV.com
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank’s Cafe opened on Market Street this summer. Danielle Davis and her business partner originally scouted the location for Landmark Restaurant but decided it was better suited to Frank’s. Frank’s has a...
WYTV.com
Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
WYTV.com
Expo at fairgrounds in Lisbon highlights agriculture careers
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fairgrounds held an Agricultural Career Expo Thursday. Around 400 freshmen and sophomores in the school district attended the event. They had opportunities to learn about the various jobs related to agriculture. Professional development sessions taught the students about resume building and interviewing.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
WYTV.com
‘Spooktacular’ house turning heads in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re just under two weeks away from Halloween and many houses are already looking haunted, but not many can match one in Boardman. It’s on Angiline Drive and is pretty hard to miss with these early sunsets we’ve been having. Lots of...
WYTV.com
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
(WKBN) – The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents. The Appalachian Community Grant will provide communities with money for things like infrastructure, main street development, access to telemedicine, workforce partnerships, school and community-based health care projects and behavioral health needs, among others.
WYTV.com
Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
WYTV.com
Live racing returns to Hollywood Gaming for ninth year
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Live racing returns to Hollywood Gaming this weekend. The racetrack is kicking off its ninth season. Opening Day festivities are this Saturday. It kicks off with a 12:15 p.m. post. Racing will take place Mondays through Thursdays at 12:45 p.m. and on select Saturdays at...
WYTV.com
Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
WYTV.com
Local high school closed Thursday for heating issue
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles City School District Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that Niles McKinley High School will be closed Thursday, October 20, 2022. Thigpen said that the closure has to do with mechanical issues with the heating system. Only staff and students at the high school are affected by...
WYTV.com
Person detained during situation in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have detained someone during a domestic situation in Youngstown. Police could be seen lined up along West Warren Avenue — between Glenwood and Volney — after a man had barricaded himself on the second floor of a garage. At one point, police had their guns drawn and a woman could be heard screaming.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
Reopening date set for bridge that was closed for 5 years
A date has been set to reopen a bridge in East Liverpool that was closed for five years.
These 16 Kent restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
KENT, Ohio - Here are the Kent restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 88 of the nearly 144 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Kent cited were found to...
WFMJ.com
Bridge to East Liverpool neighborhood reopening after nearly 6 year closure
A bridge that was closed in east Liverpool nearly six years after being declared unsafe is scheduled to open again next week. Mayor Greg Bricker has announced that the Elizabeth Street Bridge will be reopening to public traffic on Thursday, October 27, 2022. To mark the event, the two oldest...
27 First News
Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning
Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
