Lisbon, OH

WYTV.com

New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Dunkin’ Donuts location is coming soon to Niles. Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz says the franchise owner purchased a few parcels on North Main Street. This is right next to Select Sportswear. Work is already underway to clear the land to make way...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

New era ahead for historic Newton Falls Community Center

With decades of history dating back to the WWII era in the 1940s, the historic Newton Falls Community Center is a staple to those in the Village. On Wednesday evening, the public got a glimpse of plans to renovate the facility as it's now given this second chance at life.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool

Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank’s Cafe opened on Market Street this summer. Danielle Davis and her business partner originally scouted the location for Landmark Restaurant but decided it was better suited to Frank’s. Frank’s has a...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Expo at fairgrounds in Lisbon highlights agriculture careers

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fairgrounds held an Agricultural Career Expo Thursday. Around 400 freshmen and sophomores in the school district attended the event. They had opportunities to learn about the various jobs related to agriculture. Professional development sessions taught the students about resume building and interviewing.
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

‘Spooktacular’ house turning heads in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re just under two weeks away from Halloween and many houses are already looking haunted, but not many can match one in Boardman. It’s on Angiline Drive and is pretty hard to miss with these early sunsets we’ve been having. Lots of...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant

(WKBN) – The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents. The Appalachian Community Grant will provide communities with money for things like infrastructure, main street development, access to telemedicine, workforce partnerships, school and community-based health care projects and behavioral health needs, among others.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local housing director named Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for residents

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero dedicates his time to providing individualized support to residents in mental health and recovery programs. Sean Robinson, director of housing at Meridian HealthCare, humbly accepted his Hometown Hero award. He works with less fortunate and low-income individuals. Robinson has served as Meridian’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Live racing returns to Hollywood Gaming for ninth year

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Live racing returns to Hollywood Gaming this weekend. The racetrack is kicking off its ninth season. Opening Day festivities are this Saturday. It kicks off with a 12:15 p.m. post. Racing will take place Mondays through Thursdays at 12:45 p.m. and on select Saturdays at...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local high school closed Thursday for heating issue

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles City School District Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that Niles McKinley High School will be closed Thursday, October 20, 2022. Thigpen said that the closure has to do with mechanical issues with the heating system. Only staff and students at the high school are affected by...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Person detained during situation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have detained someone during a domestic situation in Youngstown. Police could be seen lined up along West Warren Avenue — between Glenwood and Volney — after a man had barricaded himself on the second floor of a garage. At one point, police had their guns drawn and a woman could be heard screaming.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning

Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

