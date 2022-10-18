Man charged after victim fatally shot, carjacked in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man appeared in federal court Tuesday on a carjacking charge connected with a fatal shooting in St. Louis earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged Laveal D. Jones II, 24, with one count of carjacking.

Investigators say, on Oct. 1, Jones and the victim went to a night club in Sauget, Illinois before they later drove back to St. Louis. Jones had dropped off someone else before stopping in the 3000 block of Walton Place.

According to charging documents, around 4:30 a.m., multiple gunshots were fired. Surveillance video later captured the victim’s body in the street. Other video cameras spotted the victim’s car being driven toward East St. Louis.

First responders found the victim’s car, a 2015 Kia K900, just before 6 a.m. that morning. Jones was later identified as a suspect based on witness accounts and electronic evidence.

If convicted on a federal carjacking charge, Jones could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.

