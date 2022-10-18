Read full article on original website
WLBT
Multi-vehicle wreck kills log truck driver in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A highway wreck involving four vehicles killed a log truck driver in South Rankin County Thursday morning. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m., multiple drivers heading east on Highway 18 near Puckett were in the process of coming to a stop behind a trash hauler.
WLBT
Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
WDAM-TV
Jones County car wreck sends two to hospital
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital after a car wreck in Jones County on Wednesday afternoon. Dana Bumgardner, public information officer with the Jones County Fire Council, said it was a two-car collision that occurred on Lower Myrick Road. One vehicle rolled over, spilling debris along the street.
Log truck driver dies after crashing into back of dump truck. At least 3 other people injured in multi-vehicle wreck on Mississippi highway.
One person is dead after a log truck crashed into the back of a dump truck. At least three other people were injured in the wreck that involved four other vehicles. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck on Highway 18 in Puckett that occurred Thursday. According to news...
WDAM-TV
Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men who died in a car crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County have been identified. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the victims have been identified as 36-year-old Brandon D. Hales and 33-year-old Willie J. Jones, both of Paulding. Another driver, a 16-year-old...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing.
12-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being run over at apartment complex
A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being accidentally run over at a Mississippi apartment complex. WDAM reports that officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the girl ran in front of a vehicle Sunday night at the Lone Oak Apartments in Laurel.
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone.
WDAM-TV
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
Man injured in shooting on Canton Park Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A northeast Jackson neighborhood was rocked by gunfire on Tuesday, leaving one man injured. Police said a man was shot and wounded while walking along Canton Park Drive. According to neighbors, they saw the victim walking down the street when a gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire. The […]
WDAM-TV
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
mageenews.com
Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
WLBT
Man dies in surgery after being shot multiple times, Jackson Police say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 43-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times Monday in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. Jackson Police say Christopher Wansley was transported to the hospital after they found him inside his SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 9:14 Monday night. Wansley was...
WLBT
Man dies in crash on I-20 after vehicle rolls over
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Scott County. According to Scott County Coroner Van Thames, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 20 around the 83-mile marker between Forest and Morton. Nisirr McMiller, who was in his late...
Funeral arrangements made for Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — The funeral arrangements have been made for Walker Fielder, a student who was killed in a hit-and-run on Oct. 16. A visitation will be held on Oct. 19 from 12 PM - 2 PM, at the Christ United Methodist Church, on Old Canton Road in Jackson, Miss.
Greyhound searching for new Jackson location
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greyhound Station in downtown Jackson moved once again, and there are no upcoming trips out of the capital city on the company’s website. Dr. Scott Crawford is a member of the City of Jackson’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Council and was set to take a business trip to Birmingham […]
WAPT
Shooting victim found inside SUV dies at hospital, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — The victim of a shooting in Jackson died while undergoing surgery. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said 43-year-old Christopher Wansley was found about 9 p.m. Monday inside an SUV in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. Wansley was taken to the University of...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg residents circle learning curve with new roundabout
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A new roundabout recently opened in downtown Hattiesburg to help keep traffic flow consistent at the once-busy intersection on Hardy Street. Lt. Jason Jarvis, with the traffic division at the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the main thing for drivers to remember is to proceed with caution.
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
