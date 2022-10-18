Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Lassen County Sheriff’s Arrests 3 Suspects for Animal Cruelty and Neglect
Photos: Horse at the Scene | Courtesy of Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, Deputy Michael “Chance” Loflin from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to 667-290 Highway 299 in Adin, California in regards to a dog bite.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
KOLO TV Reno
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead with RTC: Stuff A Bus for Children In Care
SPONSORED: The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), the RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, and Target are hosting the 2022 Children in Care Stuff a Bus Drive-By Donation Drive on Thursday, October 20. Staff will be collecting new, winter clothes from noon – 6 p.m. for more than 800 children in care. HSA will distribute the donations to foster and adopted children at the HSA Family Engagement Center throughout the next several months.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriffs Office launches another week of Second Chances program for organ donation awareness
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Organ donations give recipients a second chance at life so the Washoe County Sheriffs Office is giving drivers who are pulled over a second chance too. But there’s a catch. Jeff Chao is the director of organ operations at Donor Network West. He stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
Number of vulnerable youth continues to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect...
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Drug Trafficking, Felony Eluding
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Lonnie Wayne Rogers, 31, from Reno has been sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison. This came as a result of guilty pleas in two separate cases for drug trafficking and felony eluding. Rogers pled guilty in August...
KOLO TV Reno
Leaders urge more businesses to partner with Safe Place program to help vulnerable teens and young adults
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County leaders are noticing a rise in the number of youth requesting services at organizations like Eddy House, The Children’s Cabinet and the Regional Transportation Commission. Now those organizations are looking for more businesses to participate in the Safe Place program. Kim Young, CEO...
KOLO TV Reno
Fall foliage map tracks the changing of the colors
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s getting cooler outside and trees are starting to show their fall colors. If you want to take a trip to see the colors at their best, there is a map you can access online. Right now, it shows fall foliage is at its peak...
KOLO TV Reno
Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1
Much colder weather will drop into the region Saturday with a sharp cold front. Windy, showery weather is expected, with rain changing over to light snow before ending. The first freeze of the fall is possible for Reno Sunday or Monday morning. -Jeff. Fall foliage website. Updated: 11 hours ago.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD invites community to comment on school facility projects
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is inviting the public to comment on long term plans for school facilities. Their plan will determine where to focus its repair and rebuilds district wide. The district will be providing several opportunities for members of the community to comment at...
