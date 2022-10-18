ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycle thieves sought in string of robberies in the Bronx

By Jonathan Rizk
 2 days ago

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are looking for a group of people after two separate identical robberies happened Monday in the Bronx.

The first incident happened around 2:40 p.m. The two victims, a female, 34, and a male, 26, were at the corner of Sedgwick Avenue and Hillman Avenue. Police said five unknown men rode up to them on motorcycles, took out guns and demanded personal belongings. One of the men ripped a necklace off the female victim’s neck and demanded her cell phone. The men also demanded money from the male victim. The five thieves got away with around $1,800 in estimated property value.

Less than an hour later, around 3:10 p.m., a man, 21, was walking around 238th Street and Bailey Avenue when four unknown men with two on motorcycles rode up to the victim and showed off guns. Police said the victim had his chain taken from his neck and the victim’s cell phone, totaling an estimated $3,200 in value.

The group committing these crimes is described as being around 16-18 years old with a red and black and black and yellow motorcycle, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

PIX11

PIX11

