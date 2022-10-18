THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.

