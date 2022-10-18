ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretto, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Willa Ruth Thompson

Willa Ruth Thompson, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Edwards Oil Company, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Vesta Stout...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Gregory "Greg" Don Hinson

Gregory “Greg” Don Hinson of Lawrenceburg Tennessee passed away on October 20th, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrenceburg. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on May 5th, 1962 and was 60 years old. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. No services are...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

James Arnold Blade

James Arnold Blade, Sr., age 74, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Giles County, TN, retired from Graphic Packaging, and a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Blade served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam Era.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Sarah Wyonnell Pennington

Sarah Wyonnell Pennington , age 80 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at NAMC after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a homemaker,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be held at Second Creek Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Second Creek Cemetery.
LORETTO, TN
radio7media.com

Cindy Holman

Cindy Holman, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Santa Fe, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer "Bud" Holman; one son, Blake Holman, her step-mother, Glenda Daniels, one brother, Jason Green; and one sister, Shelia Clemons.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Jimmy Gobble Jr

JIMMY GOBBLE JR, 75, DIED WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 12TH. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE: SARA OLIVER GOBBLE; DAUGHTERS REQUEL FISHER AND MAEGAN POTTS; TWO GRANDCHILDREN, THREE GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, FOUR STEP GRANDCHILDREN AND FOUR STEP GREAT GRANDCHILDREN; ONE STEP GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILD. THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE FOR JIMMY GOBBLE JR...
ETHRIDGE, TN
radio7media.com

Lydia Ann McCoy Carter

Lydia Ann McCoy Carter, 89, of Florence, passed away October 16, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. There is joy in Heaven with her passing, as they have another angel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. Everyone loved Ms. Lydia and she touched many lives.
radio7media.com

Goats, Music and More Festival Returns

THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
LEWISBURG, TN
speakinoutweeklynews.net

AAMU MOURNS DEATH OF BELOVED PLANNING PROFESSOR, VCLLI FACILITATOR

The Alabama A&M University Family is mourning the recent death of a revered retired professor affiliated for decades with its noted Department of Community and Regional Planning within the College of Agricultural, Life and Natural Sciences. Dr. Constance Jordan Wilson launched her lengthy and distinguished career at the Metropolitan Nashville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants

THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT LEWISBURG CITY HALL MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4:30 OR BY VISITING LEWISBURGTN.GOV/CAREERS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS NOVEMBER 2ND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-1544.
LEWISBURG, TN
WAFF

Murder trials set to begin Monday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two murder trials are scheduled to begin Monday in Lauderdale County. One trial is for Jesse Parker who is accused of murdering Christopher Cobb in 2018. The other trial set to begin is for Robert Hastings who is accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017. Jesse...
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

LCSO Monthly Stats

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR SEPTEMBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1046 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 174 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 124 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN SEPTEMBER, IN ADDITION TO 218 CIVIL PROCESSES, 22 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 15 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 5 VANDALISMS, 30 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 23 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 21 CRASHES.
radio7media.com

Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAWRENCEBURG FOLLOWING A STABBING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED MONDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE 500 BLOCK OF CECIL STREET AT APPROXIMATELY 2 PM IN REFERENCE TO A REPORTED STABBING. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED TWO VICTIMS THAT HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES. PATROL OFFICERS SECURED THE CRIME SCENE AND THE VICTIMS RECEIVED MEDICAL ATTENTION ON SCENE BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, THEN WERE TRANSPORTED TO REGIONAL TRAUMA CENTERS DUE TO THE NATURE OF THEIR INJURIES. DETECTIVES COLLECTED EVIDENCE WHICH IDENTIFIED A SUSPECT IN RELATION TO THIS CRIME. THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED A SHORT TIME LATER. GERALD DOYLE (66) OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER WITHOUT INCIDENT. GERALD DOYLE IS SET TO APPEAR IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT ON NOVEMBER 1ST, 2022. THIS CONTINUES TO BE AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION. AT THIS TIME, BOTH VICTIMS ARE IN STABLE CONDITION.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy