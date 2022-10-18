Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Willa Ruth Thompson
Willa Ruth Thompson, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Edwards Oil Company, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Vesta Stout...
radio7media.com
Gregory "Greg" Don Hinson
Gregory “Greg” Don Hinson of Lawrenceburg Tennessee passed away on October 20th, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrenceburg. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on May 5th, 1962 and was 60 years old. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. No services are...
radio7media.com
James Arnold Blade
James Arnold Blade, Sr., age 74, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Giles County, TN, retired from Graphic Packaging, and a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Blade served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam Era.
radio7media.com
Sarah Wyonnell Pennington
Sarah Wyonnell Pennington , age 80 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at NAMC after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a homemaker,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be held at Second Creek Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Second Creek Cemetery.
radio7media.com
Jimmy Gobble Jr
JIMMY GOBBLE JR, 75, DIED WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 12TH. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE: SARA OLIVER GOBBLE; DAUGHTERS REQUEL FISHER AND MAEGAN POTTS; TWO GRANDCHILDREN, THREE GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, FOUR STEP GRANDCHILDREN AND FOUR STEP GREAT GRANDCHILDREN; ONE STEP GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILD. THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE FOR JIMMY GOBBLE JR...
radio7media.com
William Francis Frost
William Francis "Bill" Frost , age 78 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Portageville, NY,A Veteran of The United States Marine Corps, Retired Finance Broker,4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 am. Rev Delphinus Mutajuka will be officiating. Burial will follow in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
radio7media.com
Cindy Holman
Cindy Holman, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Santa Fe, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer "Bud" Holman; one son, Blake Holman, her step-mother, Glenda Daniels, one brother, Jason Green; and one sister, Shelia Clemons.
myjrpaper.com
Hackleburg wins big in Florence
FLORENCE — The Hackleburg Panthers put on a commanding show for their traveling fans this weekend against Shoals Christian in Florence Oct. 14. The Panthers opened the scoring in the game just a few minutes in with a 19- yard touchdown reception from quarterback Blaise Vickery. He also ran in the two-point conversion.
Florence man sentenced to life in brother-in-law’s murder
A Lauderdale County man charged with killing his brother-in-law has been sentenced to serve life in prison after agreeing to a plea deal, according to court records.
WAFF
Murder trials set to begin Monday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two murder trials are scheduled to begin Monday in Lauderdale County. One trial is for Jesse Parker who is accused of murdering Christopher Cobb in 2018. The other trial set to begin is for Robert Hastings who is accused of killing his brother-in-law in 2017. Jesse...
themadisonrecord.com
Diverse faiths gather to form Madison Interfaith Council
MADISON – Motivated by their common goal, a group of Madison residents met on Sept. 24 and put aside any differences to work together for their unified intention. The group counselled together to create a charter for the new Madison Interfaith Council. The assembled group were pastor representatives. A...
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
Brian Martin defense asks for unsealing of DA recusal motion
The defense of Brian Lansing Martin asked the court to unseal its motion asking the Colbert County District Attorney to recuse himself.
Hartselle Enquirer
Sparkman Elementary to close at end of school year
Students at Sparkman Elementary School in Morgan County will be transferred to Falkville, Priceville and Cotaco elementary schools next fall after the school board on Thursday evening unanimously voted to shut the school down at the end of this school year. Some school board members spoke before the vote, lamenting...
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - Lawrence County Commissioners
County Commissioners paid me a great honor at our September meeting when they elected me Chair of the Commission. This means I will conduct our meetings, guiding Commissioners through agendas we develop through the committee process. I do not cast a vote except in the case of a tie, and cannot make, or second, a motion.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Oct. 19
Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
Second inmate dead at Limestone Correctional Facility this week
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Limestone County Correctional Facility died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, October 16.
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Alabama mother says child hasn’t received textbooks in 2022-23 school year
Fifth-grade students at Falkville Elementary School haven't received a textbook since the school year started, according to one concerned parent.
