James Arnold Blade

James Arnold Blade, Sr., age 74, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Giles County, TN, retired from Graphic Packaging, and a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Blade served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam Era.
Willa Ruth Thompson

Willa Ruth Thompson, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Edwards Oil Company, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Vesta Stout...
Gregory "Greg" Don Hinson

Gregory “Greg” Don Hinson of Lawrenceburg Tennessee passed away on October 20th, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrenceburg. He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on May 5th, 1962 and was 60 years old. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. No services are...
Sarah Wyonnell Pennington

Sarah Wyonnell Pennington , age 80 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at NAMC after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a homemaker,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be held at Second Creek Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Second Creek Cemetery.
Clara Evelyn Beckman

Clara Evelyn Beckman , age 95 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN,and a LPN nurse. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday October 19, 2022 at 5:00 pm at Loretto Memorial Gardens. Survivors are:
William Francis Frost

William Francis "Bill" Frost , age 78 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Portageville, NY,A Veteran of The United States Marine Corps, Retired Finance Broker,4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of St Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 am. Rev Delphinus Mutajuka will be officiating. Burial will follow in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Jimmy Gobble Jr

JIMMY GOBBLE JR, 75, DIED WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 12TH. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE: SARA OLIVER GOBBLE; DAUGHTERS REQUEL FISHER AND MAEGAN POTTS; TWO GRANDCHILDREN, THREE GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, FOUR STEP GRANDCHILDREN AND FOUR STEP GREAT GRANDCHILDREN; ONE STEP GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILD. THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE FOR JIMMY GOBBLE JR...
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
Lydia Ann McCoy Carter

Lydia Ann McCoy Carter, 89, of Florence, passed away October 16, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. There is joy in Heaven with her passing, as they have another angel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. Everyone loved Ms. Lydia and she touched many lives.
Goats, Music and More Festival Returns

THE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL WILL RETURN TO MARSHALL COUNTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN LEWISBURG. THE FESTIVAL WHICH IS IN IT'S 19TH YEAR HONORS THOSE FAMOUS “FAINTING” GOATS OF MARSHALL COUNTY AND WILL FEATURE A GREAT LINEUP OF ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO ENJOYTHE GOATS, MUSIC AND MORE FESTIVAL HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 EVENTS TO SEE BY THE SOUTHEAST TOURISM SOCIETY THREE TIMES. PEOPLE FROM ALL FIFTY STATES, 5 COUNTRIES AND 80 COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE HAVE COME EACH YEAR TO ENJOY EVERYTHING THIS FESTIVAL HAS TO OFFER. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO GOATS' MUSIC AND MORE DOT COM.
City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants

THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT LEWISBURG CITY HALL MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4:30 OR BY VISITING LEWISBURGTN.GOV/CAREERS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS NOVEMBER 2ND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-1544.
LCSO Monthly Stats

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR SEPTEMBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1046 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 174 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 124 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN SEPTEMBER, IN ADDITION TO 218 CIVIL PROCESSES, 22 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 15 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 5 VANDALISMS, 30 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 23 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 21 CRASHES.
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
LCSAPC to Meet January 23rd

THE NEXT QUARTERLY MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23RD. THEIR QUARTERLY MEETING THAT WAS TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 17TH WAS CANCELLED.

