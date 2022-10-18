ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
 2 days ago
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers.

Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm.

Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed up in metallic bronze and gold eyeshadow, coordinating with her outfit’s jewelry. She accessorized in a black fanny pack worn over the shoulder, a handbag style fitting for her theme park outing, large hoop earrings , gold chain, ring, and pearled bangles, along with classic Ray-Bans frames. She topped off her comfortable outfit with a Minnie Mouse headband comprising two tangerine-hued ears, channeling the famous Disney cartoon character, and a grey bow at the piece’s center, representing the animation’s red and white polka-dotted one.

The “Twitches” star opted for a shoe style appropriate for her trip. She styled in a pair of white sneakers that entailed a lace design. This shoe type melds well for active and outdoor occasions. They can complement year-round styles and pair with casual and sporty attire such as leggings, denim shorts, earth-tone trousers, and flared pants.

When it comes to footwear, Mowry has worn a range of comfortable sneaker types. She often pairs her vibrant and chic looks with Nike footwear such as its Air Max, running shoes, and high-top designs. Mowry also slips into pointed-toe pumps, sandals, ankle-strap heels, and barely-there ones.

For Variety’s Power of Women 2022 event, she arrived on the red carpet in shimmery, crystal-adorned pumps with a long-sleeve Fendi top monogrammed featuring the design house’s double F trademark layered over a noir-hued bustier and black trousers.

