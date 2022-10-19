ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Healthcare Aide Stole Elderly Resident's Money At Senior Facility In Capital Region, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

An employee at a senior living facility in the region is facing charges after allegedly stealing from an elderly resident.

State Police in Rensselaer County were first contacted in early September 2022 with reports that someone had stolen money from a resident at Ludder's Country Homes, located in West Sand Lake.

Investigators eventually determined that 42-year-old Deborah Miller, of Bethlehem, a healthcare aid at the facility, was responsible for the theft, police said.

Miller was arrested Monday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of petit larceny after surrendering at a State Police facility in Sand Lake.

She was issued an appearance ticket to the Sand Lake Town Court for Monday, Nov. 7.

Police did not reveal how much money was stolen, or over what period of time.

Daily Voice reached out to Ludder's Country Homes to inquire about Miller’s employment status, but did not receive a response.

State Police are now working to determine whether additional residents were victimized. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the agency at 518-783-7000.

Comments / 5

Related
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following North Greenbush crash

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — On Oct. 9, New York State Police of Schodack arrested Jordan L. McCullen, 31, of Troy. McCullen was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while impaired by drugs, and multiple traffic infractions. Rashun D. Spratt, 34, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Menands road reopens after police response

North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
ALBANY, NY
theupstater.com

Police: Four charged in identity theft ‘ring’

BETHLEHEM — Four people were arrested and face numerous charges in connection with what Bethlehem Police are calling an “identity theft ring.”. Police say the four are accused of stealing approximately $100,000. The four individuals who were arrested as part of the investigation were Davon Parson, 19, of...
BETHLEHEM, NY
WRGB

Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 9:18 a.m., Troy police arrested Tyler J. Momrow, 30, of Green Island, on an outstanding warrant. Warrant: On Oct. 13, at 10:48 a.m., Troy police arrested Herbert K. Jamison, 53, of Troy, on an outstanding warrant. Trespass: On Oct. 13, at 12:01 p.m., Troy police...
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Body Of 41-Year-Old Pulled From River In Yonkers

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Westchester County. The 41-year-old victim was removed from the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park in Yonkers on Sunday, Oct. 23, according to authorities. There currently "does not appear to be any obvious indications...
YONKERS, NY
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
388K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy