Healthcare Aide Stole Elderly Resident's Money At Senior Facility In Capital Region, Police Say

An employee at a senior living facility in the region is facing charges after allegedly stealing from an elderly resident.

State Police in Rensselaer County were first contacted in early September 2022 with reports that someone had stolen money from a resident at Ludder's Country Homes, located in West Sand Lake.

Investigators eventually determined that 42-year-old Deborah Miller, of Bethlehem, a healthcare aid at the facility, was responsible for the theft, police said.

Miller was arrested Monday, Oct. 17, on suspicion of petit larceny after surrendering at a State Police facility in Sand Lake.

She was issued an appearance ticket to the Sand Lake Town Court for Monday, Nov. 7.

Police did not reveal how much money was stolen, or over what period of time.

Daily Voice reached out to Ludder's Country Homes to inquire about Miller’s employment status, but did not receive a response.

State Police are now working to determine whether additional residents were victimized. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the agency at 518-783-7000.