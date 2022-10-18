ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

Spike Lee On Upcoming Colin Kaepernick Documentary: ‘It Will Tell The Whole Truth’

By tonyapendleton
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7PoG_0ie07v9t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SS03_0ie07v9t00

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

O scar-winning director Spike Lee is working on a Colin Kaepernick documentary meant to tell the unvarnished truth about his role in the NFL anthem protests. Lee told Entertainment Weekly about the ESPN documentary on the red carpet of the 2 nd annual Academy Museum gala.

He revealed that although Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, he still trains as though he could be called on to return to the league.

“Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing,” Lee told ET ’s Cassie DiLaura. “He still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready.”

Kaepernick, who is biracial, was raised by white adoptive parents in Northern California. He took the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 where they ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick first sat, then kneeled during the national anthem, sparking a series of protests as his stance became politicized.

By contrast, Seattle Seahawks player Marshawn Lynch always sat during the anthem , but it went largely unnoticed by the media and never become an issue. Though Kaepernick maintained that he kneeled because of the brutality and murder of Black men and women by the police and the racism within America, a narrative was created that he was disrespecting veterans and the police.

That narrative became a firestorm as some fans swore off the NFL because of the protests while others swore off the NFL because of the response to the protests. Kaepernick never played a down of football again and became an activist, pledging and ultimately donating a million dollars to ten social justice organizations and running his social justice foundation and camp.

He also collaborated with Ava Duvernay on a Netflix series “Colin In Black and White” and has a graphic novel, “Change the Game” due out in 2023, about his high school years.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7)

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid ultimately won an undisclosed settlement from the NFL based on allegations that the league colluded to keep them from returning to a team.

In August, Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, announced on Instagram they had become parents, which Lee reposted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

Lee was announced as the doc’s director in February. It will include never before seen footage and interviews with Kaepernick who has remained mostly silent during the years since his anthem protests, even after the racial uprising of 2020 made clear that his protest was not without merit. Lee says the documentary will show the real truth behind the false narratives that destroyed Kaepernick’s NFL career.

“It’s his story, not the false narratives,” Lee concluded.

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Waka Flocka Slams Charlamagne, Channing Crowder Over Russell Wilson

Waka Flocka Flame is jumping to Russell Wilson's defense after the latest round of public Russ bashing, courtesy of Charlamagne Tha God and "The Pivot" podcast. "The Breakfast Club" co-host was discussing his daughters' dating future with Channing Crowder when Russ' name came up in a backhanded compliment. The whole...
RadarOnline

$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On

Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

No ‘Scandal’ Here! All About Kerry Washington’s Husband, Football Player-Turned-Actor Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington is one of the most sought after actresses around, thanks to her talent, style and beauty. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the Scandal star has landed herself quite the impressive partner in love and life. Kerry Washington’s husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, is not only a former football player for the NFL, he’s also quite the accomplished actor in his own right.
LOUISIANA STATE
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Vibe

Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap. During...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

John David Washington Knows He’ll Always Be Seen As “Denzel’s Son”

John David Washington has opened up about accepting the fact that he’ll always be seen as Denzel Washington’s son. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Kelefa Sanneh, the second-generation actor, 38, detailed his former need to escape his father’s shadow. More from VIBE.comDenzel Washington To Receive Presidential Medal of FreedomSamuel L. Jackson Says He Does Not Do "Statue-Chasing Movies"Tyrese Issues "Cry For Help" While He Grieves Loss Of Mother And Awaits Divorce Finalization “Because of whom I’m related to. My mother is an extremely talented artist, and my father is one of the greatest of all time. He’s my favorite actor,”...
XXL Mag

Kanye West Admits His Anti-Semitic Comments Were Racist, Says He ‘Fought Fire With Fire’

After spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric for the last two weeks, Kanye West is admitting his comments were racist and apologizing in a new interview. Kanye West's viral press run continues with his latest interview coming with British journalist Piers Morgan. Piers shared a snippet of the upcoming interview on his Twitter feed on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 19). In the clip, Piers presses Ye on whether or not he feels remorse for his disparaging comments about Jewish people.
Cassius

Cassius Gems: Celebrate Mya’s Birthday With Her Hottest Instagram Moments

A birthday celebration is in order for a real one. Today, R&B songstress Mya celebrates her 43rd birthday. The D.C. native first rose to fame back in the early aughts with hits like “Take Me There”, “Case of the Ex” and “Free” which earned her a Grammy Nomination. She even get featured on the cult classic […]
TMZ.com

Babyface Throws Album Release Bash with Kim Kardashian, Chris Tucker & More

R&B virtuoso Babyface is back with his first solo album in nearly 6 years, and he celebrated like he was backstage at one of his concerts … with Kim Kardashian, Chris Tucker, Tank and plenty of other famous faces in tow!!!. Babyface and Capitol Records took over Hollywood’s Beauty...
Essence

First Look: Yung Miami And Mo'Nique Join Season 2 Of 'BMF'

The hit drama series will return to Staz in January 2023 with notable new cast members and familiar faces. The hit Starz series BMF is gearing up for a powerful return with the addition of two new superstars to its already strong ensemble cast. Slated for a January 2023 premiere, season 2 of BMF, based on the true story of Black Mafia Family founders Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, will now count comedian Mo’Nique and rapper Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee among it’s actors and we have a first look at their characters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy