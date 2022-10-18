ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize

A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
msn.com

How to complete the Halloween Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The yearly Halloween event returns to Pokémon Go, giving players the opportunity to catch multiple themed and festive Pokémon throughout the event. For Halloween 2022, two Timed Research tickets are available for players to purchase if they want to spend real-world money and earn extra rewards. The Halloween Timed Research not only features a Pumpkaboo lantern avatar icon, but it comes with a Spiritomb encounter. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Halloween Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

