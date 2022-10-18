The yearly Halloween event returns to Pokémon Go, giving players the opportunity to catch multiple themed and festive Pokémon throughout the event. For Halloween 2022, two Timed Research tickets are available for players to purchase if they want to spend real-world money and earn extra rewards. The Halloween Timed Research not only features a Pumpkaboo lantern avatar icon, but it comes with a Spiritomb encounter. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Halloween Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

1 DAY AGO