Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Sui Network Turns to Mist Units to Improve Payment Efficiency
Developers of the Sui Network introduced Mist units for the project’s native SUI tokens in a move geared towards more efficient micropayments. Mist is not a separate token, but functions similar to how 100 cents become $1. Each SUI will be broken up into 1 billion MIST, developers said, allowing for low gas fees while conducting transfers worth a few dollars.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Steady Above $19K as Fed Poised to Deliver Big Rate Hike Next Month
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses his analysis and outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at their next meeting Nov. 1-2. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon sheds light on Hodlonaut winning a defamation lawsuit against self-proclaimed "Satoshi Nakamoto" Craig Wright.
CoinDesk
Pound Volatility Nears BTC Level; Bank of Japan Nearing a Breaking Point?
The 30-day volatility for the British pound and bitcoin (BTC) shows that the pound is on the verge of becoming more volatile than BTC. Separately, the Bank of Japan may face a $200 billion loss on its bond holdings which inject volatility into risky assets, including crypto. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk
UK’s New Legal Measures to Outlaw Unregulated Crypto
The U.K. government has introduced new legal measures that would regulate crypto ads and ban unauthorized crypto providers from offering services. CoinDesk Regulatory Reporter Jack Schickler discusses what this means for the crypto industry. Plus, the impact of Liz Truss' resignation on the broader market.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Flat as Volatility Hits 2-Year Low and Stocks Rise
With bitcoin unusually quiet at just above $19,000, investors are pondering the implications for the historically high-volatility cryptocurrency. Blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock’s data showed that bitcoin’s 30-day price volatility was at 31%, the lowest in almost two years. At press time bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Outlook Ahead of Q3 GDP Report
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses what he's watching for in the world of bitcoin (BTC), including the expected release of the U.S. economy's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon on what to expect from the world of crypto regulation.
Comments / 0