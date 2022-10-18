ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize

A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Daily Mail

'Sadistic and wicked': Netflix in fresh The Crown row as close friend of Princess Diana hits out at series over scene showing royal in a limo before fatal Paris crash - as she accuses show of 'forcing' sons William and Harry to 'relive the pain and agony'

A close friend of Princess Diana has slammed Netflix as 'sadistic and wicked' over its depiction of her final hours in the latest series of The Crown. Simone Simmons, a friend of the late princess, was highly critical of the show's decision to recreate the moments before Diana's untimely death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Comments / 0

Community Policy