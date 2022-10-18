Most smart switches require a neutral (white) wire to maintain a Wi-Fi connection, but if your home was built before 1985 (or thereabouts), this might not be an option. If you fall into the latter category, the Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch ($44.99) is worth a look because it ditches that precondition. Instead, it uses internal circuitry and your existing load, line, and ground wires to ensure consistent Wi-Fi access. We like that the switch responds to both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, but we're disappointed that you can't use it with ceiling fans or other third-party devices via IFTTT. The Wyze Switch is a better choice if you need support for other smart home platforms, but the Cync Smart Switch is worth checking out if you own an older home because it circumvents the need to rewire your junction box.

