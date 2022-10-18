Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
3 tech deals you need to shop today: 70-inch TV for $450 and more
If you’re on the hunt for tech deals, don’t worry because there’s no shortage of options from retailers like Amazon, Dell, and Walmart. You may be overwhelmed by all the choices though, so to help you find the perfect offer if you’re planning to give a gift to a techie — even if it’s for yourself — here are some of the best deals that you can shop right now.
PC Magazine
Logitech Signature M650 Review
Sometimes, raising the bar is less important than setting the baseline. The $39.99 Logitech Signature M650 creates a new standard for the company's most basic productivity mouse. By design, this five-button mouse is as simple as can be. Not surprisingly, that leaves room for us to point out all the things it lacks, such as a more accurate sensor that can track on glass, the ability to connect to multiple devices, or extra inputs. Even so, we're impressed with how much functionality and polish it does offer. If you prefer to spend as little money as possible, you'll do well with this mouse.
PC Magazine
Save More Than $100 on a Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 Digital Camera
Autumn—with its changing colors, cozy outfits, and family get-togethers—is arguably the best season for photography. And you can get in on that action with a Panasonic Lumix G7 4K digital camera, on sale from Amazon for $597.99(Opens in a new window). Rated "Excellent" by PCMag's resident shutterbug Jim...
PC Magazine
GE Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch Review
Most smart switches require a neutral (white) wire to maintain a Wi-Fi connection, but if your home was built before 1985 (or thereabouts), this might not be an option. If you fall into the latter category, the Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch ($44.99) is worth a look because it ditches that precondition. Instead, it uses internal circuitry and your existing load, line, and ground wires to ensure consistent Wi-Fi access. We like that the switch responds to both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, but we're disappointed that you can't use it with ceiling fans or other third-party devices via IFTTT. The Wyze Switch is a better choice if you need support for other smart home platforms, but the Cync Smart Switch is worth checking out if you own an older home because it circumvents the need to rewire your junction box.
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
TODAY.com
Walmart just announced the details of its Black Friday sale — what to know
It seems like Black Friday sales kicked off earlier than ever this year — and if you haven't been keeping an eye out, you may have already missed some of them. Target held its Deal Days event at the beginning of October, and Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale kicked off just a few days later. Now, Walmart joins the list of retailers letting shoppers in on Black Friday savings way ahead of time.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
The Verge
How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone
Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
PC Magazine
SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Review
In this era of esports, new MMO mice are few and far between. Defined by a side keypad with six or more buttons instead of the usual forward and back inputs, MMO mice fly in the face of modern gaming mouse trends: Make 'em light, make 'em fast, and stick to only what you need. SteelSeries' Aerox 9 Wireless ($149.99) offers an even rarer proposition—a mouse that combines these two opposing designs. Like the company's other Aerox mice, it features a high-performance sensor and a honeycombed chassis that reduces weight. Unlike them, however, it puts a full 12-button keypad under your thumb. The Aerox 9 Wireless is a unique and captivating hybrid, though a couple of stumbles keep it from truly embodying the best of both worlds.
Science Focus
Black Friday Apple: The best deals on iPads, iPhones and more
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Apple products rarely see big discounts, but for a saving, Black Friday is the best time to look. Buying a new product from Apple can be an expensive affair. Whether you're after the latest iPhone,...
Want an iPhone 14 Plus? You should probably buy one now
It's only just been released and Apple is already cutting production
3 Settings iPhone Experts Say You Should Change Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
When you first bought your iPhone it worked as fast as lightening. You could load pages in mere seconds and never had to wait longer than a few short minutes to enjoy an app you downloaded. But it may feel like those days are a distant memory — because your phone is as slow as honey these days. So, what’s the actual problem? Do you need a brand new battery, or worse, a whole new phone? Before you go to (expensive) extremes, try changing a few iPhone settings that are known as battery drainers. These are the three settings iPhone experts say you should change immediately because they drain your battery.
TechRadar
Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know
Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
PC Magazine
Roccat Vulcan II Max Review
Roccat's Vulcan II Mini is a colorful but compact gaming keyboard. Now Roccat has gone over the top with the $229.99 Vulcan II Max, a full-sized keyboard with an emphasis on aesthetics. The Vulcan II Max combines stunning RGB lighting, a translucent wrist rest, and 24 dual-LED smart keys with programmable secondary functions. It's a power user's—or at least a desktop showoff's—dream. Sure, it's pricey, but thanks to that healthy dose of RGB, it's sure to look great in front of any gaming PC.
The terrific Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV is still at a lowest ever price right now
The Sony A95K is still at its lowest-ever price in Amazon's OLED TV deals - on both sizes of television.
TechRadar
The LG A1 OLED TV is Black Friday cheap at just $646.99
If you want to buy a premium OLED display on a budget, then we've got the deal for you. Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has just dropped LG's 48-ich A1 OLED TV to $646.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic value for an OLED display.
CNET
Sealed 2007 iPhone Sells for $39,000 at Auction
Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup last month, but on Sunday someone dished out $39,339.60 for an original, mint iPhone from 2007, in its original package. LCG Auctions had the sealed 8GB iPhone on the block, and the winning bid exceeded the auction house's expectation of $30,000. "One of the...
PC Magazine
Hardware Designer Who Replaced Jony Ive Is Leaving Apple
Evans Hankey, Apple's VP of Industrial Design, is set to leave the company by April next year. As Bloomberg reports, Hankey's decision to leave was announced internally at Apple this week. She took over the role when Jony Ive left the company back in 2019 and has therefore overseen the hardware design of Apple's products as it transitioned away from Intel and AMD to its own M-branded chips.
