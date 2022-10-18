True Love: The winners of the Fan Morning Show wedding announced

The winners of the 1st-ever Fan Morning Show Wedding have been announced. Dozens of people shared their story why they deserved to be married and we have our winner.

Shelley and Denny will be married by Fan Morning Show co-host Dorin Dickerson and producer and Early Morning Show host Adam Crowley at LeMont on Mt. Washingon.

She joined the Fan Morning Show on Tuesday for the announcement and was in tears of joy at times.

Read their story below as submitted by Shelley.

Denny and I have been together for 10 years, engaged for 9, so our story goes back to 2012 when our mutual friend introduced us.

I had always known who he was but never actually met him, well that night we exchanged numbers and the next day he called me and I went to pick him up and well the rest is history and it’s what I call all of my dreams coming true!!! Denny and I have both lost a partner due to death.

And our lives were definitely falling apart so when we decided to make a commitment I NEVER in a million years thought he would end up being my Prince Charming!!!

We had quite a few (BIG) bumps in our journey but one thing for certain, there’s nothing that could tear us apart!! I had a daughter when I met him and he has been nothing short of the BEST stepdad to her, their relationship is beyond anything I ever thought it would be!! In 2020, I lost my sister due to cancer and 8 months later my stepdad passed, when all this was happening I noticed that my mother was forgetting.

So, to say that my 2020 was the worst year ever, is an understatement. I thank God every day that I have him in my life. My mother now lives with us, as I am her caregiver. Denny never complains and he is my rock!!

On Mother’s Day this year OUR daughter told us we are going to be grandparents!!! So, with all of this being said, Denny and I just a few weeks ago on a Sunday decided that it’s time for us to get married, neither of us have been married before and we have both found what we have been looking for in each other!!

November 12, 2022 is our planned wedding day with just family and a reception later in 2023 so he called me today on his way home from work and told me about this contest so why wouldn’t I try to win this once in a lifetime wedding with the people from his favorite talk show radio station!!! I even catch myself listening to it when I’m by myself in the car!!!