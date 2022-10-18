ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.7 The Fan

True Love: The winners of the Fan Morning Show wedding announced

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6A5y_0ie03wtm00

The winners of the 1st-ever Fan Morning Show Wedding have been announced. Dozens of people shared their story why they deserved to be married and we have our winner.

Shelley and Denny will be married by Fan Morning Show co-host Dorin Dickerson and producer and Early Morning Show host Adam Crowley at LeMont on Mt. Washingon.

She joined the Fan Morning Show on Tuesday for the announcement and was in tears of joy at times.

Read their story below as submitted by Shelley.

Denny and I have been together for 10 years, engaged for 9, so our story goes back to 2012 when our mutual friend introduced us.

I had always known who he was but never actually met him, well that night we exchanged numbers and the next day he called me and I went to pick him up and well the rest is history and it’s what I call all of my dreams coming true!!! Denny and I have both lost a partner due to death.

And our lives were definitely falling apart so when we decided to make a commitment I NEVER in a million years thought he would end up being my Prince Charming!!!

We had quite a few (BIG) bumps in our journey but one thing for certain, there’s nothing that could tear us apart!! I had a daughter when I met him and he has been nothing short of the BEST stepdad to her, their relationship is beyond anything I ever thought it would be!! In 2020, I lost my sister due to cancer and 8 months later my stepdad passed, when all this was happening I noticed that my mother was forgetting.

So, to say that my 2020 was the worst year ever, is an understatement. I thank God every day that I have him in my life. My mother now lives with us, as I am her caregiver. Denny never complains and he is my rock!!

On Mother’s Day this year OUR daughter told us we are going to be grandparents!!! So, with all of this being said, Denny and I just a few weeks ago on a Sunday decided that it’s time for us to get married, neither of us have been married before and we have both found what we have been looking for in each other!!

November 12, 2022 is our planned wedding day with just family and a reception later in 2023 so he called me today on his way home from work and told me about this contest so why wouldn’t I try to win this once in a lifetime wedding with the people from his favorite talk show radio station!!! I even catch myself listening to it when I’m by myself in the car!!!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
In Touch Weekly

‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party

Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
OREGON STATE
RadarOnline

Country Legend George Strait Wanted To Give Up His Career Years Before Marriage Issues Were Exposed

Living legend George Strait called it quits on his fabulous singing career after suffering a string of tragedies years before his marriage issues with his wife, Norma, were exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal."George said it's time," a pal revealed in 2019. "He grabbed for the brass ring and got it, but there was a lot of heartache along the way as well. He'd rather leave his fans with great memories and live out his days out of the public eye."The friend said that the singer was finally going to settle down with his gorgeous wife, who he eloped with when they...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Bachelorette star Garrett Yrigoyen is engaged! He has proposed to Alex Farrar after two years of dating: 'I can't wait to spend forever with you'

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are getting ready to tie the knot. The Bachelorette star, 33, asked his yoga instructor partner to marry him in San Diego on Sunday. He revealed the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, 'Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.'
SAN DIEGO, CA
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.
People

90 Day Fiancé: Ed Kicks Out 'Dumb' Liz After She Tosses Her $13K Engagement Ring 'in a Bush' amid Fight

Ed and Liz's engagement party ended in a giant fight after Ed questioned his fiancée's sexuality It may be over for Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods. Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw the continuation of a blowout fight between Ed, 57, and Liz, 29, which may end their engagement for good.  Ed appeared to be done with the relationship entirely after Liz threw her engagement ring in the grass and left it behind. When she returned home, Ed noticed the ring...
iheart.com

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Emily Ratajkowski: Here's everything we know about her new love interest Orazio Rispo

Things seem to be looking up for model and actorEmily Ratajkowski after her recent separation. The Gone Girl actor is certainly enjoying her newfound single life, with rumors she's been seeing several people. Recently, there was a lot of speculationabout her apparent relationship with Fight Club star Brad Pitt. This...
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy