Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
Shore News Network

55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint behind Montgomery Co. shopping center, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday. The United States Postal Service Letter Carrier claims she was in the process of delivering mail when she was approached by the suspect who demanded property from her while showing a gun he had in the waistband area. After getting the USPS property, detectives say the suspect fled the location. This happened in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, Maryland.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

14-year-old girl arrested after stealing a car with a child inside

WASHINGTON — A teenage girl has been arrested and charged after reportedly stealing a car with a young boy still inside. Police say that at approximately 5:50 pm Monday, Genetra Griffin got out of a car stopped in front of her home on Dubois Plaza Southeast and left a boy in the backseat of the car. Griffin told police that she noticed her car moving, and realized there was a person in the driver's seat.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police search for car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for the driver of a Cadillac Escalade after a man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian around 2 a.m. Investigators say that when the officers arrived at the scene of the crash they found a man dead in the street.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Pharmacy delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint while delivering medical supplies in Northeast D

WASHINGTON — Officers say a delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. Monday morning, and police are looking for the man responsible. The driver told Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) he was carjacked at gunpoint while he was delivering medical supplies to a local pharmacy on Kenilworth Terrance Northeast D.C. just before 10 a.m., according to the police report.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Police arrest man allegedly seen exposing himself in Shirlington

A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly walking down a busy street in Shirlington while exposing himself. Police were called to the 4000 block of Campbell Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Sunday. “Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect and took him into custody without incident,” Arlington County...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

