fox5dc.com
Police search for man suspected of rape in Prince George’s County; $2,500 reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities are offering up to $2,500 for the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of rape in Prince George's County. Police say Alejandro Rodriguez-Hernandez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree rape. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-780-8500 or Crime Solvers...
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
$4,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspect In Baltimore Double Shooting
Police are offering a $4,000 reward to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to double shooting that occurred earlier this month in Baltimore, authorities say. Two men were allegedly shot by the suspect in the 800 block of Harford Court around 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, according to Baltimore police.
14-year-old girl accused of stealing car, kidnapping boy
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a 14-year-old girl is facing a kidnapping charge after she stole a car that had a boy in it. The Metropolitan Police Department said the teenager took the car from the 3200 block of Dubois Pl. SE Monday around 5:50 p.m. The car and the boy had been […]
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
Police ID MTA Bus Driver Gunned Down On Her Way To Work In Baltimore
Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver who was killed earlier this week near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore. Elaine Jackson, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard as she was reportedly making her way to work.
WUSA
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint behind Montgomery Co. shopping center, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday. The United States Postal Service Letter Carrier claims she was in the process of delivering mail when she was approached by the suspect who demanded property from her while showing a gun he had in the waistband area. After getting the USPS property, detectives say the suspect fled the location. This happened in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, Maryland.
14-year-old girl arrested after stealing a car with a child inside
WASHINGTON — A teenage girl has been arrested and charged after reportedly stealing a car with a young boy still inside. Police say that at approximately 5:50 pm Monday, Genetra Griffin got out of a car stopped in front of her home on Dubois Plaza Southeast and left a boy in the backseat of the car. Griffin told police that she noticed her car moving, and realized there was a person in the driver's seat.
WUSA
15 year-old shot and killed while sitting on great-grandmother's porch
Andre Robertson Jr. Police say the 15 year-old was shot and killed on 48th Place Northeast.
WJLA
SEE IT: Camera catches man burglarizing luxury Georgetown clothing store
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Police say they are looking for a man caught on security camera burglarizing a luxury clothing store in Georgetown early Wednesday morning. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and a witness, the man smashed through the glass of Amina Rubinacci, an Italian clothing store, around 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, then took a number of items before taking off.
Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
fox5dc.com
Death investigation underway near gas station in District Heights
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon near a BP gas station. Just after 2 p.m., officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WJLA
Suspect robs USPS carrier, takes off with keys in Montgomery County; police on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has learned another United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, according to Montgomery County police. According to 7News' reporter Kevin Lewis, police were called to a townhome community in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane...
Police search for car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for the driver of a Cadillac Escalade after a man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian around 2 a.m. Investigators say that when the officers arrived at the scene of the crash they found a man dead in the street.
Pharmacy delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint while delivering medical supplies in Northeast D
WASHINGTON — Officers say a delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. Monday morning, and police are looking for the man responsible. The driver told Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) he was carjacked at gunpoint while he was delivering medical supplies to a local pharmacy on Kenilworth Terrance Northeast D.C. just before 10 a.m., according to the police report.
MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday. Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.
Police locate caregiver for young man found walking on I-495
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have located the caregiver for a man walking down Interstate 495 Wednesday night. Police tweeted the caregiver had been located just before 11:30 p.m. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified...
arlnow.com
Police arrest man allegedly seen exposing himself in Shirlington
A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly walking down a busy street in Shirlington while exposing himself. Police were called to the 4000 block of Campbell Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Sunday. “Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect and took him into custody without incident,” Arlington County...
fox5dc.com
DC Metrobus attack victim speaks exclusively with FOX 5 about what led up to brutal assault
WASHINGTON - In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Kyla Thurston, the woman seen being attacked and pushed off of a D.C. Metrobus says she hopes what happened to her will compel Metro officials to find a way to keep the same thing from happening to anyone else. "I wouldn't...
