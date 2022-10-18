Read full article on original website
Red Wings: Jakub Vrana Placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
According to reports, Detroit Red Wings F Jakub Vrana has been placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. After putting up 2 points for the Detroit Red Wings in their first two games of the 2022-23 season, forward Jakub Vrana missed Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sizeable Trio Have Formed an Identity Line
“Treesome”, “Big Boy Line”, “Redwoods”, “The Viking Line”, “The Skyline”…. Call the Detroit Red Wings’ third line whatever you want, but what cannot be debated is the impact the towering trio has had in the early part of the 2022-23 season.
markerzone.com
GOALTENDER ANDREW HAMMOND LEAVES KHL AFTER JUST TWO GAMES
Just a little over a month after signing a contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL for the 2022-23 season, goaltender Andrew Hammond is headed back home. The team says his contract has been terminated at his request. "The contract with Andrew Hammond was terminated at the initiative of the...
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20
* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
Slafkovsky scores first NHL goal, Canadiens beat Coyotes 6-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Top draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky scored his first NHL goal and the Montreal Canadiens had a three-goal first period in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal the early cushion. Nick Suzuki scored on...
