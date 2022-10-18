Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Connecticut doctors see rise in RSV among children
Connecticut hospitals are seeing a wave of people, especially children, with coughs and congestion, but they don't have COVID-19, instead it's a different virus called RSV.
Connecticut hospitals seeing dramatic rise in RSV cases in children
Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford says it is out of beds and is now in talks with the National Guard and FEMA about setting up a tent unit on its lawn.
CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is one of 28 states seeing a surge in children being admitted to hospitals. The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s […]
Conn. ranked most stressed state in the country: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new study, Connecticut has been ranked the most stressed state in the country. The study, conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand, analyzed Google Trends data for a selection of stress-relief terms to see which states were more stressed-out compared to […]
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
thecentersquare.com
End of benefits, rising inflation contribute to food insecurity in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – As benefits such as the enhanced child tax credit end and inflation increases, more Connecticut residents are facing food insecurity. As DataHaven reports that 17% of Connecticut adults have been unable to afford food at some point in the past year, Julieth Callejas, who serves as executive director of End Hunger Connecticut, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that many factors contribute to the trend. The percentage is the highest in the last five years.
ctexaminer.com
Gavin: We Need a Connecticut Kids’ Code
As I campaign in Fairfield County, I constantly speak to parents concerned about their kids. And for good reason: this generation of young people has unprecedented rates of anxiety and depression, and a lot of it can be traced back to increased time spent on social media and the internet.
Frost advisory for parts of Connecticut overnight into Thursday morning
Thursday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper-50s.
Zillow report: Hartford rent increases below national average
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Zillow housing market report released this month indicates that rent increases in Hartford have increased, but at a slower rate than the rest of the nation. Rent in Hartford increased by an average of 9.19% between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the data. Nationwide, renters saw an increase […]
I Never Had a Bad Fish Fry at These Restaurants in Connecticut
Fish & Chips originated in England, and is often considered Britain's national dish. Well, we love it here in NEW England too. We call it a fish fry, and it's on menus everywhere around Connecticut. Have you been served fish that was cooked in old oil? Overcooked? Cheap Tilapia that...
darientimes.com
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
branfordseven.com
What manufacturing workers make in Connecticut
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Connecticut using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Number Of Bears Breaking Into CT Homes Soars Amid New Concerns After Attack On Morris Boy
State wildlife officials are urging residents to take care when it comes to black bears with more home entries on the rise and on the heels of the attack of a 10-year-old boy. So far this year, there have been 65 entries into homes -- the highest since 2004 -- with damage done to 286 structures, including homes, said officials with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Public Schools to Utilize Metal Detectors for the First Time
Now when you walk into a Hartford school, you may notice something you have not seen before: metal detectors. It is the first time that Hartford Public Schools has ever utilized them. The district has ordered six metal detectors, which will be moved around and used at different schools whenever...
Waterbury Restaurant Named Best Fast Food in Connecticut By Food & Wine
Recently, Food & Wine Magazine came out with a list of the best fast food restaurants in every state, and Nardelli's in Waterbury is the pick for Connecticut. Food & Wine says that the "future of fast food" is all over the place and their updated list of favorite fast food places has changed somewhat. Crediting the pandemic for changing the way people eat and the introduction and expansion of delivery and takeout systems, taste buds also expanded and helped out the industry somewhat. Here is the criteria for Food & Wine for your favorite local fast food restaurant to make the list:
milfordmirror.com
CT state police audit found widespread discrepancies with trooper ticket data
A newly obtained internal audit reveals Connecticut State Police supervisors in 2018 uncovered significant discrepancies in the number of traffic tickets issued by dozens of troopers, raising questions about how carefully the agency examined whether fake ticket schemes conducted by four officers were more widespread. “The audit is not as...
Early voting on the November ballot in Connecticut
STAMFORD, Conn. -- In-person early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 29 in both New York and New Jersey, but not in Connecticut.It's one of only four states that doesn't have early in-person voting.CBS2's Tony Aiello reports critics say that is an affront to democracy and needs to change.On the November ballot in Connecticut, there will be a vote about early voting.The ballot question reads, "Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?""I think that it's high time that we had that, no matter what party affiliation that...
Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
Nyberg – Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven gives farm animals a home
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within two years, Road to Refuge Animal Sanctuary in North Haven has cared for 70 farm animals on its 10 acres. But it’s story started before it became an official nonprofit, when Megan Pereira, a veterinary technician, started taking in animals that farmers wanted to put down because they didn’t […]
