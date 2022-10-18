Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
2 more attempted murder charges filed against suspect in Hoover police shootout
Two more attempted murder charges have been filed against the man allegedly involved in a shootout with Hoover police over the weekend. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is now charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Hoover police Officer Chad Logan, and shooting at Officer Roddy Howell, according to newly released court records.
Man held on $3 million bond following morning drug raid in northern Jefferson County
A drug raid in Fultondale landed a man in jail on more than $3 million in bond. Vice and narcotics deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning carried out a search warrant at a residence on Chapel Hills Parkway. The search turned up 522.2 grams of...
One dead, another injured after pedestrians struck in Center Point in separate incidents
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Two pedestrians were struck in Center Point in two separate incidents on Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway, on reports of a pedestrian struck. […]
wbrc.com
Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening. The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to...
Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status
A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
wvtm13.com
Hoover police charge Bessemer man for allegedly shooting at drivers on I-459
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis held a press conference to formally announce the charges against Evan Lucas. The 31-year-old man from Bessemer is facing three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at a family of three on the I-459. Learn more in the video above.
Two pedestrians struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two pedestrians were struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents Wednesday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW on reports of a pedestrian struck. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The […]
Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say
The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
Alabama teen critically injured in drive-by shooting, police say
Alabama police say a 17-year-old was shot Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., Birmingham police reported. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy critically injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Children’s of Alabama with what police said...
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
31-year-old man ID’d as suspect involved in shootout with Hoover police
A 31-year-old man has been identified as the suspect involved in a weekend shootout that left himself and a Hoover police officer injured. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday identified the shooting suspect as Evan Rashad Lucas. Authorities said charges against Lucas are expected. Court records don’t show any...
wvtm13.com
Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing person alert canceled for Talladega man missing since October 5
UPDATE: The Talladega Police Department said Bond has been located and is safe. The Talladega Police Department issued an alert for a missing person Thursday afternoon. Nelson Bond, 26, was reported missing on Oct. 5. He is listed at 6-foot-1, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Bond was last seen in Talladega driving a 2005 bronze Nissan Maxima with an Alabama tag 61A456T.
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
Student arrested after gun found at Huffman High School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports. According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was […]
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
wtva.com
Two arrested for 2018 double murder in Fayette County receive prison sentences
CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Two more individuals will spend time in prison for a 2018 double murder in Fayette County. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, Alabama, pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 14 to murder in the shooting deaths of Hernan Padilla and Allen Sandlin, District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced.
TPD investigating after HTMS 8th grader threatens to ‘shoot up the school’
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating an apparent verbal threat made by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to the TPD, officers have already visited the student’s home and performed a routine search […]
Comments / 1