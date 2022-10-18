ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

The Trussville Tribune

One dead, another injured after pedestrians struck in Center Point in separate incidents

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Two pedestrians were struck in Center Point in two separate incidents on Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway, on reports of a pedestrian struck. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening. The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to...
CENTER POINT, AL
AL.com

Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status

A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two pedestrians struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two pedestrians were struck on Center Point Parkway in separate incidents Wednesday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW on reports of a pedestrian struck. The 24-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say

The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing person alert canceled for Talladega man missing since October 5

UPDATE: The Talladega Police Department said Bond has been located and is safe. The Talladega Police Department issued an alert for a missing person Thursday afternoon. Nelson Bond, 26, was reported missing on Oct. 5. He is listed at 6-foot-1, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Bond was last seen in Talladega driving a 2005 bronze Nissan Maxima with an Alabama tag 61A456T.
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Student arrested after gun found at Huffman High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports. According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . harassing communication; Publix; Cullman Shopping Center. criminal mischief-3rd degree; Main St. S.W; damage to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500; $200. identity theft. theft of property-4th degree; Cobb Ave. S.W; wifi...
CULLMAN, AL

