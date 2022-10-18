ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida

If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
TAMPA, FL
USF researcher studies impact of 'zero responders' during Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors helped neighbors after Hurricane Ian when no one else could, and those critical and inspiring acts are at the center of a University of South Florida study. Researcher Christa Remington calls them "zero responders," the normal people who did extraordinary things to save themselves and their...
TAMPA, FL
SunRunner transit debuts, connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the next six months, people will be able to get from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach for free, and it all starts at 6 a.m. on Friday. Local and state leaders cut the ribbon at one of the SunRunner’s new stations in downtown St. Pete Thursday. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30 stations stopping at Tropicana Field, the Grand Central business district and St. Pete Beach, among other places.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Operation Blue Roof extended through Nov. 1 for Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee and Charlotte residents

SARASOTA, Fla. - Homeowners living in hard-hit areas after Hurricane Ian have more time to get a temporary roof through the Operation Blue Roof program. The last day residents in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier can apply has been extended to Nov. 1. The program is free and provided at no cost to homeowners. It allows them to remain in their home as they continue to recover.
SARASOTA, FL
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
Historic beer brand returns to Tampa

Manny Portuondo, the CEO of Cerveceria La Tropical, fought to get the international trademarks of the beer that was first brewed in Cuba in the 1880s on land originally owned by his ancestors. The beer was a top seller in Cuba and Tampa for decades until larger beers squeezed it out in Tampa and the Communist Revolution came to Cuba.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

New members include active medical directors and professionals with long histories in various health-focused fields. October 18, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest academic medical centers in the country, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. This month, Tampa General welcomed...
TAMPA, FL
Plant City Strawberry Classic Cruise-In Celebrates 25 Years

Hundreds of classic cars on display in downtown Plant City made for a fun afternoon. It was the year the Academy Award winning movie Titanic premiered, catapulting actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to stardom; the year Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel.
PLANT CITY, FL
Healthy Home Primary Care opens in greater Sun City Center area

Dr. Jonathan Dychko is among a new breed of primary care physicians who believe the doctor/patient relationship is foremost in providing optimal care. As a general practitioner, he enjoys educating folks about prevention and wellness rather than focusing his practice strictly on intervention. Patient care is truly a team effort...
RUSKIN, FL

