A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
Florida, Cuba’s oldest beer brand returning to Tampa
Florida and Cuba's oldest beer brand is returning to the Tampa Bay area market.
fox13news.com
USF researcher studies impact of 'zero responders' during Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors helped neighbors after Hurricane Ian when no one else could, and those critical and inspiring acts are at the center of a University of South Florida study. Researcher Christa Remington calls them "zero responders," the normal people who did extraordinary things to save themselves and their...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County home to Florida's only family justice center for domestic violence survivors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County is now home to Florida’s only family justice center for domestic violence survivors, putting everything they need for support services all under one roof. The Family Justice Center by Community Action Stops Abuse opened its new center Wednesday. "Survivors would come here, they’d...
fox13news.com
Famous beer brewed in Tampa more than a century ago makes comeback
TAMPA, Fla. - From the street, an Ybor City landmark looks the same today as it did more than a hundred years ago. It began as the Florida Brewery, the home of La Tropical Beer, and it now houses law offices. "We are brewing the original 1888 formula of La...
fox13news.com
SunRunner transit debuts, connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the next six months, people will be able to get from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach for free, and it all starts at 6 a.m. on Friday. Local and state leaders cut the ribbon at one of the SunRunner’s new stations in downtown St. Pete Thursday. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30 stations stopping at Tropicana Field, the Grand Central business district and St. Pete Beach, among other places.
fox13news.com
Operation Blue Roof extended through Nov. 1 for Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee and Charlotte residents
SARASOTA, Fla. - Homeowners living in hard-hit areas after Hurricane Ian have more time to get a temporary roof through the Operation Blue Roof program. The last day residents in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier can apply has been extended to Nov. 1. The program is free and provided at no cost to homeowners. It allows them to remain in their home as they continue to recover.
Cross Bay Ferry season to begin Wednesday: What travelers should know
Starting Wednesday, the Cross Bay Ferry will provide congestion-free transportation from downtown St. Pete to downtown Tampa.
St. Petersburg couple in financial dispute with landlord after apartment ceiling collapsed
Terrier Properties has decided not to renew the couple’s lease after they demanded compensation for damages.
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
fox13news.com
St. Pete Pier earns international award, adds $125M to local economy annually
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second iteration of the St. Pete Pier had long been in the works when it opened in the summer of 2020. Its original grand opening date – May 30, 2020 – was delayed by a global pandemic. Its rescheduled grand opening, in July,...
fox13news.com
Historic beer brand returns to Tampa
Manny Portuondo, the CEO of Cerveceria La Tropical, fought to get the international trademarks of the beer that was first brewed in Cuba in the 1880s on land originally owned by his ancestors. The beer was a top seller in Cuba and Tampa for decades until larger beers squeezed it out in Tampa and the Communist Revolution came to Cuba.
fox13news.com
Volunteer organization helps Polk, Hardee residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian
FORT MEADE, Fla. - A national volunteer organization is coming to the rescue for families in Fort Meade whose homes have been damaged by Hurricane Ian. Team Rubicon provides free volunteer labor after a disaster. Team members are using Fort Meade as a home base for their efforts in Polk and Hardee counties right now.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
New members include active medical directors and professionals with long histories in various health-focused fields. October 18, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest academic medical centers in the country, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. This month, Tampa General welcomed...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Strawberry Classic Cruise-In Celebrates 25 Years
Hundreds of classic cars on display in downtown Plant City made for a fun afternoon. It was the year the Academy Award winning movie Titanic premiered, catapulting actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to stardom; the year Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel.
Royal Caribbean reveals ‘Icon of the Seas,’ complete with ‘largest water park at sea’
Royal Caribbean International revealed the first look at its latest ship, "The Icon of the Seas," on Thursday.
observernews.net
Healthy Home Primary Care opens in greater Sun City Center area
Dr. Jonathan Dychko is among a new breed of primary care physicians who believe the doctor/patient relationship is foremost in providing optimal care. As a general practitioner, he enjoys educating folks about prevention and wellness rather than focusing his practice strictly on intervention. Patient care is truly a team effort...
fox13news.com
Girl Scouts of West Central Florida receives $2 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
TAMPA, Fla. - Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott awarded an $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts USA, and 29 local Girl Scout Councils. It's the largest cash donation they have ever received, and it will help Girl Scout groups nationwide. As part of that gift, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF)...
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
