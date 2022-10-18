ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KION News Channel 5/46

Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church

WATSONVILLE, Calif., (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police arrested 36-years-old Alberto Melgoza in connection with a fire that sparked at St. Patrick’s Church. The Watsonville Fire Department was able to determine the point of origin for the fire.  St. Patrick's church said it has surveillance video showing the incident as arson. People who live in the neighborhood near The post Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Suspected church arsonist arrested

WATSONVILLE—Police have arrested a man suspected of starting a fire in St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish that caused $100,000 in damage. Alberto Melgoza, 36, is also suspected of setting a fire at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in June, Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said. Melgoza was arrested at about...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. The post Man dead after vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Aromas car crash

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey has confirmed to KION that one person has died in a two vehicle crash in Aromas. The crash took place on San Juan Road and Aromas Road at 1:28 p.m. It is unknown if anybody else was injured in the crash. This is an ongoing story. The post One dead in Aromas car crash appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Day of the Dead' merchandise destroyed in fire at botanica shop in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Crews battled a fire at a botanica shop that sells spiritual statues and goods in East San Jose, Monday night.The fire broke out at the store on Alum Rock Avenue, according to officialsThe flames climbed up into the attic and smoke billowed out of a smoke shop, next door.Officials said the fire destroyed merchandise for the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, on November 1.No word as to what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- MADACT and PCU detectives wanted a known gang member in a residence on the 300 block of Amherst Drive last week. Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, was been investigated for firearm crimes and had eight different arrest warrants. When the suspect saw police, he ran to the back of the home, said deputies. A The post Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

New family resource center to open in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A new bilingual center, aiming to provide services and resources to families across Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, will open its doors Monday in Watsonville. Located at 1205 Freedom Blvd., Raíces y Cariño: A Community Collective for Families (RC Fam) will offer a variety of workshops, classes,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County

KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police has found at-risk 82-year-old man

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT OCTOBER 19, 2022- Salinas Police announced on Wednesday morning that they have found Salvador Dominguez. ORGINAL STORY Salinas Police said they are looking for an elderly man with dementia, last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday is missing. Salvador Dominguez, 82, walked out of his home on East Bolivar Street to The post Salinas Police has found at-risk 82-year-old man appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder

KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
KING CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Jury convicts Greenfield man guilty of first degree murder for killing his boss

GREENFIELD (CBS SF) - A Monterey County jury found a 28-year-old Greenfield man guilty of first degree murder Friday for his role in killing his boss back in July of 2019.The jury found Imeldo Ramirez Merino guilty of killing ranch supervisor Benito Godinez Canales on the morning of July 31, 2019. According to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacion, Canales suspended Merino, a daytime irrigator at a ranch, the day before. Canales wrote up Merino several times for attendance issues.The next morning, Merino and his little brother arrived at the King City ranch and waited for Canales to come...
GREENFIELD, CA

