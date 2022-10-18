ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bossierpress.com

BOSSIER INNOVATES FOUNDATION OFFERS STEM SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation have a great opportunity for local high school seniors — college scholarships, sponsored by General Dynamics Information Technology as well as AT&T and Magee Resource Group. This year, our scholarships will focus on students who plan to declare a STEM-related major in college. This encompasses a broad segment of future career field choices, so we encourage high school seniors in both Caddo and Bossier parishes to consider applying. The foundation plans to award 11 scholarships this year.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish

HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

New Hires, New Opportunities

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington had the honor of administering the Oath of Affirmation in a. ceremony to five new employees at the Sheriff’s Conference room in the Command Center in Plain Dealing. The conference room which was filled with sheriff’s office staff, family, and friends, came to support.
KSLA

What to expect from KSLA’s Mayoral Forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., KSLA is airing a mayoral forum for five of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Shreveport. The topic of the forum is economic development. There are ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Linda Jane Brown McKeithen

Linda Jane Brown McKeithen, 79, of Bossier City, Louisiana, went home to her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 10, 2022. Linda was born on April 5, 1943 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Mary Spataro Brown and William Sanford Brown. She grew up an Air Force brat traveling the United States. She started school in Bossier City, LA and graduated high school in Anchorage, AK. and finally returning to Bossier City for her father’s retirement at Barksdale Air Force base.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Meet the Candidates in Minden

President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected. "Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT. Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point. But...
MINDEN, LA
NOLA.com

Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades

Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Deputy Honored for His Life-Saving Work for the Third Time

On Monday morning, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a special life-saving award to a. Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy in a ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. “You being at the right place at the right time seems to be your calling,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I. know you...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier City Council approves one-time pay allowance for city employees

At its Tuesday October 18 regular session meeting, the Bossier City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance appropriating a one-time premium pay allowance of $2,000 to eligible full-time employees of the City of Bossier City. Prior to the vote of the council, Bossier City Council President Jeffrey Darby,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

More Shreveport mayoral candidates file finance reports

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Candidates for Shreveport mayor had until Oct. 11 to file their first round of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 8 election. KTBS featured the top five in terms of money generated last week. Here's a look at the remaining five. LeVette Fuller. Fuller reported $44,824 in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEDM

Kroger supermarkets to buy Albertsons

Kroger supermarkets has announced plans to buy Albertsons. In Louisiana, Kroger has eight stores mostly in the Shreveport-Bossier area while Albertsons has most of its stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. When combined the merger could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted

Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?

A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
SHREVEPORT, LA

