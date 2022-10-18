Read full article on original website
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER INNOVATES FOUNDATION OFFERS STEM SCHOLARSHIPS TO LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and Bossier Innovates Foundation have a great opportunity for local high school seniors — college scholarships, sponsored by General Dynamics Information Technology as well as AT&T and Magee Resource Group. This year, our scholarships will focus on students who plan to declare a STEM-related major in college. This encompasses a broad segment of future career field choices, so we encourage high school seniors in both Caddo and Bossier parishes to consider applying. The foundation plans to award 11 scholarships this year.
westcentralsbest.com
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish
HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier Parish schools hoping information for parents will protect kids
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Protecting our kids, it’s something all parents want to do. But it’s becoming more and more difficult in this technology age. Bossier Parish schools held an event Monday to inform parents about the dangers facing students right now. It is an adults only conversation...
bossierpress.com
New Hires, New Opportunities
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington had the honor of administering the Oath of Affirmation in a. ceremony to five new employees at the Sheriff’s Conference room in the Command Center in Plain Dealing. The conference room which was filled with sheriff’s office staff, family, and friends, came to support.
ktalnews.com
Former Shreveport city employee files whistleblower lawsuit following legislative audit
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former employee of the City of Shreveport on Wednesday filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Shreveport. Ben Hebert, who was employed by the City of Shreveport in 2013 in the position of internal auditor, served as Shreveport’s Controller from January 15, 2020, until Dec. 13, 2021, when he was fired.
KSLA
What to expect from KSLA’s Mayoral Forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., KSLA is airing a mayoral forum for five of the candidates vying to become the next mayor of Shreveport. The topic of the forum is economic development. There are ten candidates running for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8,...
bossierpress.com
Linda Jane Brown McKeithen
Linda Jane Brown McKeithen, 79, of Bossier City, Louisiana, went home to her lord and savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 10, 2022. Linda was born on April 5, 1943 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Mary Spataro Brown and William Sanford Brown. She grew up an Air Force brat traveling the United States. She started school in Bossier City, LA and graduated high school in Anchorage, AK. and finally returning to Bossier City for her father’s retirement at Barksdale Air Force base.
KSLA
Meet the Candidates in Minden
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected. "Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota. Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT. Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point. But...
NOLA.com
Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades
Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
bossierpress.com
Deputy Honored for His Life-Saving Work for the Third Time
On Monday morning, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a special life-saving award to a. Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy in a ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse. “You being at the right place at the right time seems to be your calling,” said Sheriff Whittington. “I. know you...
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Council approves one-time pay allowance for city employees
At its Tuesday October 18 regular session meeting, the Bossier City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance appropriating a one-time premium pay allowance of $2,000 to eligible full-time employees of the City of Bossier City. Prior to the vote of the council, Bossier City Council President Jeffrey Darby,...
KTBS
More Shreveport mayoral candidates file finance reports
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Candidates for Shreveport mayor had until Oct. 11 to file their first round of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 8 election. KTBS featured the top five in terms of money generated last week. Here's a look at the remaining five. LeVette Fuller. Fuller reported $44,824 in...
cenlanow.com
Parents furious after Mansfield Elementary teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A kindergarten teacher at Mansfield Elementary School used a Vanderbilt Assessment Scale to screen the students. It indicated that all 12 of her students have ADHD. While this screening form is...
KEDM
Kroger supermarkets to buy Albertsons
Kroger supermarkets has announced plans to buy Albertsons. In Louisiana, Kroger has eight stores mostly in the Shreveport-Bossier area while Albertsons has most of its stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. When combined the merger could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
louisianaradionetwork.com
TV ad using new “deep fake” technology targets Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins
This is a bit from a political ad that looks and sounds like Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins is being called into the principal’s office for a chewing out. “Mayor Perkins do you know why I’ve brought you down here?” ” You have a job offer?” “No”
K945
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
