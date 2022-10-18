Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Body found in search for Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office have released a sad update to this story,. A body was found around 12:15 this afternoon in the Folly Pond in Vinalhaven by the Maine Warden Service that is believed to be Owen Adair. 31-year-old Owen Adair was last seen...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
wabi.tv
Two hospitalized, house damaged after crash
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Waterville Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Waterville Police tell us a driver coming off Carver Street failed to yield and struck another car. The collision sent the vehicles into...
Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta bank robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an Augusta bank robbery that happened on Saturday, police say. The Augusta Police Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make the arrest. The bank robbery happened at Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Augusta police responded...
One Teen Stabbed, Another Arrested After Assault In Bangor
A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday evening. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the Bangor Police Department, authorities were called to the area of Langely Street in Bangor, just before 7:30 Tuesday night. Langley Street sits between Mitchell St. and Bolling Drive.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp
A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Officials focus on scam awareness, prevention in Waldo County
BELFAST, Maine — Education and awareness is the goal of the Waldo County Sheriff's Office when it comes to preventing scams in its communities. The "Scam Jam" event was held at the Tarratine Club in Belfast on Thursday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. to educate older Mainers about different types of scams. It was hosted by the Waldo County Sheriff's Office and the Waldo County Triad.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 212 calls for service for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,768 calls for service. Ibrahima Dean, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia was issued a summons Oct. 6 for Possession of Marijuana, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
wabi.tv
Hammond Street Bridge down to one lane due to crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic was down to one lane on the Hammond Street Bridge in Bangor after a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the driver of one of the cars involved had pulled over around 1 p.m. to take a call. Police say the driver of the another...
Ellsworth American
Drivers escape injury in Gouldsboro crash
GOULDSBORO — A two-vehicle crash resulted in no serious injuries near the U.S. Post Office on Route 1 last week. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Lindsey Crowley, 22, of Addison was headed east in a 2015 Dodge on Route 1. Crowley told police that she saw a white truck with its turning signal on, but she was unable to stop in time. Her vehicle struck a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Marc Contard, 57, of Milbridge. Both drivers declined medical attention.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
wgan.com
Jury finds Maine woman guilty in child death trial
A Stockton Springs mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son has been found guilty. A Waldo County jury reached the conclusion Tuesday in the trial of 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen, who was charged with depraved indifference murder. Maddox Williams died in June of 2021. Trefethen, who pleaded not guilty,...
Stockton Springs woman found guilty in death of 3-year-old son
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — A jury unanimously found Jessica Trefethen guilty of depraved indifference murder Tuesday in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son, Maddox, in June of 2021. Following closing statements, the jury reached its decision relatively quickly, after about an hour of deliberation. The Stockton Springs...
Augusta Police, Along With FBI, Arrest Gardiner Man For Augusta Bank Robbery
In a press release from Augusta Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, they have announced as of Wednesday night that they have taken the suspect into custody that they believe robbed the Camden National Bank on Armory Street in Augusta on Saturday. Augusta Police say that they, along with the...
B98.5
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0