Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
Pixel 7: Where to Buy the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’
There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event earlier this month and released on Oct. 13. Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI. The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in...
cracked.com
Save 75% Off A MacBook Air During Apple Days
This piece was written by the Cracked Shop to tell you about products that are being sold there. Decades of reluctant switching has proven that Apple makes good stuff; the problem is that they know it and charge accordingly. Fortunately, smart shoppers know that you can save big money when you opt to buy refurbished Apple electronics. Even smarter shoppers know that, right now, it's Apple Days, a week-long celebration when we take already discounted refurbished Apple products and dropkick those prices even lower, so if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. You can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74% off.
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box has sold for more than $39,000 at auction
The first-generation iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for more than 65 times its original retail price when it first came out.
The best cheap cell phone plans in 2022 (under $40 per month)
These phone carriers offer cheap cell phone plans costing $40 or less. Here are the pros and cons of each discount carrier and our top pick overall.
We found the best Google Pixel 6a deals of October 2022
If you've been waiting to get your hands on Google's newest budget phone, today's your lucky day.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of October 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report
With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, V-MODA Crossfade 2, and more
Today’s best deals start at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 receiving a 16 percent discount, which leaves it available for $590. This version comes in Fiesta Red and packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, and other cool features.
pocketnow.com
iPad 10th Gen vs iPad Air 5: Which one should you buy?
What do you get when you combine the iPad 9th generation with the iPad Air? The new iPad 10th generation comes with small bezels, a newer chipset, the latest and most elegant design, and updated features that make it appealing to a wider audience. At least, that’s what Apple was hoping to achieve with the new device.
Android Headlines
Mint Mobile Offers Massive Pixel 7 Pro Discount With Free 5G Service
If you still didn’t get a Pixel 7 Pro, but you’re thinking about it, you may want to see what Mint Mobile is offering. If you opt to buy the Pixel 7 Pro and opt for 12 months of service, Mint Mobile will shave $400 off the phone’s price, and pay for 6 months of your service plan.
TechRadar
Quick - you can still score the Apple iPad 10.2 for its lowest-ever price at Amazon
The latest Apple iPad 10.2 is just $269 (was $329) (opens in new tab) today at Amazon with a deal that brings this excellent standard tablet down to its lowest price ever. Technically, this is the second time this iPad deal has cropped up at the retailer because it was a highlight feature during Amazon's big Prime Day Early Access sale last week. It's still newsworthy, however, since that event was essentially an early preview of the retailer's Black Friday deals (opens in new tab). In our eyes, this $60 price cut will not likely be beaten next month.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon
Amazon is currently dropping 15% off the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, no strings attached. It's an epic deal for an epic phone.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
The time has come to check the easiest Google and Apple have to supply in 2022. In this text, we’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ve already in contrast the Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s time to see how the top-end units stack up compared. Do observe that the iPhone 14 Pro Max begins at $1,099, and it’s costlier than the Pixel 7 Pro, which begins at $899.
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 orders ‘Preparing to Ship’ ahead of official launch next week
The new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-generation iPad were officially announced by Apple this week and are now available to order. The products are not expected to arrive in stores or in the hands of customers until next Wednesday, October 26. However, the first orders for the new iPads on Apple’s online store are now “Preparing to Ship.”
pocketnow.com
Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) vs Apple TV 4K (2nd generation): Should you upgrade?
Apple upgraded the 2021, 2nd generation Apple TV 4K device with the new Apple TV 4K, 3rd generation. The new streaming box was announced by Apple in a press release, and it offers an iterative upgrade over the last generation. The new Apple TV 4K 3rd Generation is now powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chipset, providing a faster performance for playback and playing games, and it also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The box also runs the latest version of tvOS 16, and the Siri Remote is now equipped with a USB-C port.
pocketnow.com
Best Battery Cases for iPhone 12 Pro
The iPhone 12 Pro is still one of the best devices that you can pick up today, especially if you’re looking for one of the best-performing smartphones with an excellent camera setup, and a beautiful OLED display. The iPhone 12 Pro maybe two years old at this point, but it’s still capable of shooting some breathtaking photos; however, the battery may be due to a replacement. If you’re not quite ready to shell out more than $80 for a new battery, or you may have already replaced it, you might want to purchase a portable battery case to extend your device's battery life.
