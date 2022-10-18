Read full article on original website
Della Navarro
2d ago
It's sad that we're bringing in "refugees" and providing them with housing, food and medical services all while our own citizens, many of whom are veterans, struggle for basic necessities. Why isn't Catholic Charities stepping up for them?
Sharman Grindle
2d ago
what happens to our homeless people now we need to take our own first but not anymore this state in not maine anymore everyone cares more about bring more people to.help then take care ours first so this not My state anymore
TERRI
2d ago
How bout housing our homeless and the people that have trying to find rents 2+yrs
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23
Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy
On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
WMTW
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Oops, Maybe the Largest Flagpole in the World Won’t Be in Maine
Town officials in Columbia Falls are now talking about a possible moratorium on big projects like the proposed $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park. Plus, in planning for the biggest flag ever flown in the United States on a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, they have passed a resolution asking the developer to set aside $150,000 with the town for costs associated with its planning.
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
mainepublic.org
With few options for employees, Jackson Lab will build its own child care center on campus
The Jackson Laboratory broke ground this week on a new child care center on its Bar Harbor campus. A lack of affordable child care — and housing — are the two biggest barriers to recruiting and retaining staff. And the company is hopeful that an on-site child care...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
NECN
Maine Families Worry Heavy Rains Could Bring More Flooding
Over the past several days, some communities in Maine have received more than half a foot of rain with flood watches in the state and more rain expected on Tuesday. Before and through the weekend, passing ran storms submerged some city streets in Portland and a road outside Bangor is closed indefinitely after being washed out.
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
townline.org
Anson’s oldest living resident is Boston Post Cane recipient
Janet Faye Hilton Fletcher, 97, was honored as the oldest resident of Anson by the presentation of the ceremonial Boston Post Cane, by Anson Historical Society, at her home in Anson. President Sharon Mellows, Vice President Charlotte Withee, Chairman Ralph Withee and Anson Administrator Tammy Murray were present. Janet Fletcher...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
