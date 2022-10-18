ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 27

Della Navarro
2d ago

It's sad that we're bringing in "refugees" and providing them with housing, food and medical services all while our own citizens, many of whom are veterans, struggle for basic necessities. Why isn't Catholic Charities stepping up for them?

Reply(7)
14
Sharman Grindle
2d ago

what happens to our homeless people now we need to take our own first but not anymore this state in not maine anymore everyone cares more about bring more people to.help then take care ours first so this not My state anymore

Reply
8
TERRI
2d ago

How bout housing our homeless and the people that have trying to find rents 2+yrs

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Governor announces new grants

BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires

Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23

Update: New events have just been added, so make sure you check out this update. If you like treats rather than tricks then you are in luck because there are plenty of fun events with lots of treats happening around Maine this week. There are costume parades and pumpkin carvings and even costume parties just for adults. If you like having the daylights scared out of you, there are several haunted events that you can go through if you dare. There is fun for the little ghosts and goblins, so start putting your costumes together and get ready with this list of Halloween happenings in Maine.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Maine GOP pushes racist crime wave panic as part of national strategy

On social media and at press events in recent weeks, the Maine Republican Party has been trying to stoke fears of a wave of out-of-control crime and drug use ahead of the midterm elections. Their focus has been on the liberal cities of Portland and Bangor where they are trying...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
Q97.9

Oops, Maybe the Largest Flagpole in the World Won’t Be in Maine

Town officials in Columbia Falls are now talking about a possible moratorium on big projects like the proposed $1 billion Flagpole of Freedom Park. Plus, in planning for the biggest flag ever flown in the United States on a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building, they have passed a resolution asking the developer to set aside $150,000 with the town for costs associated with its planning.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth Police lease new headquarters

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police have found a new home. Ellsworth City Council approved a 20-year lease to occupy the former home of Associated Builders on High Street with a 5-2 vote. It will cost the city almost $1.1 million for renovations and security like bullet-resistant glass, plus rent...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 20

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
HANCOCK, ME
NECN

Maine Families Worry Heavy Rains Could Bring More Flooding

Over the past several days, some communities in Maine have received more than half a foot of rain with flood watches in the state and more rain expected on Tuesday. Before and through the weekend, passing ran storms submerged some city streets in Portland and a road outside Bangor is closed indefinitely after being washed out.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
townline.org

Anson’s oldest living resident is Boston Post Cane recipient

Janet Faye Hilton Fletcher, 97, was honored as the oldest resident of Anson by the presentation of the ceremonial Boston Post Cane, by Anson Historical Society, at her home in Anson. President Sharon Mellows, Vice President Charlotte Withee, Chairman Ralph Withee and Anson Administrator Tammy Murray were present. Janet Fletcher...
ANSON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy