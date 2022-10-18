Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
Patriots Receiver Tyquan Thornton Could Be Sneaky Rookie Breakout
Tyquan Thornton showed what he could do in Week 6 against the Browns, and the second-round wide receiver could be a sneaky choice for NFL Rookie of the Year. The New England Patriots rookie caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown off five targets against Cleveland. Thornton also rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown off three carries.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
Sean Payton provides insight on how Belichick will handle Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe
The New England Patriots may have a QB controversy on their hands with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. On the Colin Cowherd Show, Sean Payton explained how he thinks Belichick will handle the situation.
Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency
During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News
Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
Tom Brady Addresses Berating His Offensive Line
Cameras caught him dropping some expletives on the sideline and he explained why he did what he did.
Patriots reporter indicates there is turmoil between Mac Jones, team
Bailey Zappe has played well in his two starts with the New England Patriots this season, which has led to some speculation that the rookie could supplant Mac Jones even when Jones is fully recovered from his ankle injury. That juicy narrative seems to be taking on a life of its own.
Mac Jones Reportedly Would Welcome This Change To Patriots’ Offense
The New England Patriots’ offense has looked much different (and better) the past few weeks. Not just because Bailey Zappe has been playing quarterback with Mac Jones recovering from a high ankle sprain. But also because the Patriots have turned back to a simplified version of their offense after leaning on a new scheme with Jones over the first three weeks.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Bill Belichick on Patriots 1st-rounder N’Keal Harry: ‘Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out’
When the Bears come to town for Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick. N’Keal Harry on an opposing sideline for the first time. After struggling to find any traction over three seasons in New England, the 2019 first-rounder was dealt to Chicago this July for a seventh-round pick. On his Wednesday morning conference call, Belichick was asked what stood out about Harry and what he expected to see this week.
Jerry Jones had a fiery message for Robert Kraft
BOSTON -- NFL owners met in New York on Tuesday and voted in favor of opening up contract negotiations with commissioner Roger Goodell. But before that vote, two of the most prominent and powerful owners -- Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft -- had a pretty heated exchange.According to ESPN, Jones was the only owner to vote against letting the compensation committee open new contract talks with Goodell. Before the vote, the Cowboys owner had a fiery message for his counterpart from New England.Jones apparently told Kraft, "Don't f--- with me."When Kraft asked for a little clarification with an "Excuse me?,"...
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
Kendrick Bourne Rumors: Patriots Getting Trade Calls For Wideout
We’re two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline, and one New England Patriots receiver reportedly is generating substantial interest. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday reported “multiple teams” have called the Patriots to inquire about Kendrick Bourne, who’s slid down the depth chart this season after a productive 2021 campaign.
Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy
FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones. Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on...
Longtime NFL Tight End Officially Announces Retirement At 38
A longtime NFL tight end called it a career this Tuesday morning. That player is 38-year-old Delanie Walker. Delanie Walker officially announced this Tuesday that he's retiring. Walker played in the NFL for 14 seasons; seven with the San Francisco 49ers and the remaining in Tennessee. ...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams on misdemeanor assault charge: It was something I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed
At some point, the NFL will punish Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. But it won’t come this week. Adams will play against the Texans. “Who we play this week?” Adams asked at...
ABC6.com
‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots
Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...
Comments / 0