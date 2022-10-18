ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
NBC Sports

Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay

Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Patriots Receiver Tyquan Thornton Could Be Sneaky Rookie Breakout

Tyquan Thornton showed what he could do in Week 6 against the Browns, and the second-round wide receiver could be a sneaky choice for NFL Rookie of the Year. The New England Patriots rookie caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown off five targets against Cleveland. Thornton also rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown off three carries.
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency

During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England. “This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied. Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson,...
The Spun

Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
NESN

Mac Jones Reportedly Would Welcome This Change To Patriots’ Offense

The New England Patriots’ offense has looked much different (and better) the past few weeks. Not just because Bailey Zappe has been playing quarterback with Mac Jones recovering from a high ankle sprain. But also because the Patriots have turned back to a simplified version of their offense after leaning on a new scheme with Jones over the first three weeks.
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick on Patriots 1st-rounder N’Keal Harry: ‘Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out’

When the Bears come to town for Monday Night Football, Bill Belichick. N’Keal Harry on an opposing sideline for the first time. After struggling to find any traction over three seasons in New England, the 2019 first-rounder was dealt to Chicago this July for a seventh-round pick. On his Wednesday morning conference call, Belichick was asked what stood out about Harry and what he expected to see this week.
CBS Boston

Jerry Jones had a fiery message for Robert Kraft

BOSTON -- NFL owners met in New York on Tuesday and voted in favor of opening up contract negotiations with commissioner Roger Goodell. But before that vote, two of the most prominent and powerful owners -- Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft -- had a pretty heated exchange.According to ESPN, Jones was the only owner to vote against letting the compensation committee open new contract talks with Goodell. Before the vote, the Cowboys owner had a fiery message for his counterpart from New England.Jones apparently told Kraft, "Don't f--- with me."When Kraft asked for a little clarification with an "Excuse me?,"...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”

The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Rumors: Patriots Getting Trade Calls For Wideout

We’re two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline, and one New England Patriots receiver reportedly is generating substantial interest. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday reported “multiple teams” have called the Patriots to inquire about Kendrick Bourne, who’s slid down the depth chart this season after a productive 2021 campaign.
NESN

Patriots Captain Reveals Locker Room Vibe Amid QB Controversy

FOXBORO, Mass.– The New England Patriots haven’t fallen off course amid their current quarterback controversy, winners of two straight contests where rookie backup Bailey Zappe took the field as the starter, substituting for the currently injured second-year veteran Mac Jones. Zappe, who first made his NFL debut on...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

‘Still Surreal’ For Zappe Playing Quarterback For Patriots

Bailey Zappe is soaking in every moment of his opportunity with the Patriots. Speaking with the media Wednesday, as the Pats began their preparation for the Bears, the rookie quarterback saying some of the usual New England lines like “get better every day.”. But Zappe also expressed how grateful...

