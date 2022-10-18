The Demopolis Landing will officially open with a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. with dignitaries including Gov. Kay Ivey. The landing, which opened in June, will be honored with a ceremony by Ivey, the City of Demopolis, Commissioner Chris Blankenship and others to celebrate the facility that serves local residents and draws fishing tournaments both statewide and nationally.

