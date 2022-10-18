Read full article on original website
Grand opening ceremony set for Demopolis Landing on Oct. 27
The Demopolis Landing will officially open with a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. with dignitaries including Gov. Kay Ivey. The landing, which opened in June, will be honored with a ceremony by Ivey, the City of Demopolis, Commissioner Chris Blankenship and others to celebrate the facility that serves local residents and draws fishing tournaments both statewide and nationally.
New trail signs encouraging healthy living unveiled at Lions Park in Greensboro
Several new trail signs were recently unveiled at Lions Park in Greensboro to encourage healthy living. The project was led by SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator Shalong Hamilton in a partnership between the Hale County Alabama Extension Office's Live Well Alabama Program and the City of Greensboro. The signs feature messages to...
Next Marion City Council is Nov. 7
The next meeting of the Marion Council will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 at City Hall. Seating is limited but meetings can be viewed online via Zoom. Zoom meetings can be accessed with ID: 285 802 9880, passcode: 918364. Click here to see the link. Marion City Hall is...
OBITUARY: Earl Franklin “Frankie” Coell
Earl Franklin “Frankie” Coell, age 80, passed away Oct. 12. Funeral services were Oct. 15 in the chapel of Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Blake officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Baptist Church Cemetery in Maplesville.
OBITUARY: Christopher Daniel Goodman
Christopher Daniel Goodman Sr., age 32, of Valley Grande, passed away Oct. 13. Funeral services were Oct. 18 in the chapel of Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Beard officiating.
