Read full article on original website
Related
KCC, Southern Oregon University to host education program open house
KLAMATH FALLS — Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house to learn how to become a licensed teacher without leaving Klamath County through Klamath Community College (KCC) and Southern Oregon University (SOU). The event is Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m....
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
Friends of the Children Potato Sale Starts November 5
Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin will launch its annual Potato Sale fundraiser Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the parking lot of Klamath Falls Subaru on Washburn Way. The potatoes are premium russets donated by CAL-ORE Produce. They will be sold in 20-pound...
KTVL
New Oakdale Middle School mascot and colors revealed
The new Oakdale Middle School in Medford officially announced its mascot and colors ahead of its opening next fall, with the Oakdale Owls the newest addition to the Medford School District. Key stakeholders made the choice from a list that included Bears, Oxen and Coyotes. "We took those four options,...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
ijpr.org
Wed 8:30 | Hyper-local air quality monitors deployed in the Rogue Valley
We get used to checking the AQI--Air Quality Index--data on smoky days in our region, which can be many in a heavy fire year. But the official monitors are generally miles apart, and so do not provide a lot of detail on places in between. If Medford is Moderate and...
streetroots.org
Medford City Council candidate stirs up anti-poor politics with environmentalism
On a sweltering October day in Medford, Oregon, five Medford police officers approached a tent nestled among the trees lining the Bear Creek Greenway, a 20-mile paved pedestrian path connecting several towns in Southern Oregon. “They’re coming,” yelled Pixie, a homeless woman who’s seven months pregnant, to her boyfriend, T-Bone....
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street
JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
KTVL
Medford woman sues Providence, alleging she was forced out of dying daughter's room
MEDFORD — A woman filed a lawsuit on Oct. 17 against the Providence Medford Medical Center seeking a maximum of $610,376.89 in damages after she was allegedly removed from her daughter's hospital room, reportedly for complaining about her care. Medford resident Stacey Powers claims that on Oct. 18, 2020,...
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
jacksoncountyor.org
Reduced fee DOG adoption event!
Help! SO many dogs are looking for their fur-ever home at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Due to the unprecedented number of animals continuing to enter our shelter, dog lovers can visit the shelter without an appointment between noon and 4 p.m., October 22 – 23, to find their best furry friend at a reduced fee!
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
KTVL
State Senate District 3 candidates face off on television after canceled live debate
Southern Oregon — Elections are about three weeks away on November 8th and voters in Oregon’s District 3 can choose between incumbent Democrat Jeff Golden or Republican Randy Sparacino who currently serves as the mayor of Medford. The candidates made an appearance together on KOBI Channel 5 Monday...
Museum celebrates county’s birthday, offers free admission
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Museum will offer free admission on Saturday, Oct. 15, in celebration of Klamath County’s birthday. Klamath County was established as a new Oregon county on Oct. 17, 1882, having been partitioned from Lake County, which in turn had been partitioned in 1874 from Jackson County.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
Evening cemetery tours offered
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Evening tours of the Linkville Cemetery will be offered by the Klamath County Museum and Klamath County Historical Society on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Cost for the walking tours is $6 per person, and reservations must be made in advance online at klamathmuseum.org. Tours will be offered at various times from late afternoon to evening, and space is limited. For more information or assistance in reserving tour spots, contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.
Man indicted on 25 felony charges, including attempted murder
A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court on Wednesday following his alleged crime spree earlier this month that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.
Klamath County Sheriffs Office reports dramatic increase phone scams
KCSO has seen a dramatic increase in reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demand money or the target would be arrested. To avoid becoming a victim of...
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Falls, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.https://www.klamathalerts.com
Comments / 0