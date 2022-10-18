ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland

A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
New Oakdale Middle School mascot and colors revealed

The new Oakdale Middle School in Medford officially announced its mascot and colors ahead of its opening next fall, with the Oakdale Owls the newest addition to the Medford School District. Key stakeholders made the choice from a list that included Bears, Oxen and Coyotes. "We took those four options,...
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
Medford City Council candidate stirs up anti-poor politics with environmentalism

On a sweltering October day in Medford, Oregon, five Medford police officers approached a tent nestled among the trees lining the Bear Creek Greenway, a 20-mile paved pedestrian path connecting several towns in Southern Oregon. “They’re coming,” yelled Pixie, a homeless woman who’s seven months pregnant, to her boyfriend, T-Bone....
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location

Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
Reduced fee DOG adoption event!

Help! SO many dogs are looking for their fur-ever home at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Due to the unprecedented number of animals continuing to enter our shelter, dog lovers can visit the shelter without an appointment between noon and 4 p.m., October 22 – 23, to find their best furry friend at a reduced fee!
Evening cemetery tours offered

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Evening tours of the Linkville Cemetery will be offered by the Klamath County Museum and Klamath County Historical Society on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Cost for the walking tours is $6 per person, and reservations must be made in advance online at klamathmuseum.org. Tours will be offered at various times from late afternoon to evening, and space is limited. For more information or assistance in reserving tour spots, contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.
